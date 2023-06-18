The sports category has moved to a new website.

Watch Faith Kipyegon's father get emotional as he receives car gift

Charles Ouma

This is the first vehicle in my life. Thankfully, it has come at the right time considering my age. I am really proud of my daughter's achievements - Faith Kipyegon's father

Rana Motors presents a dummy key as a car present to Faith Kipyegon's father in Eldoret
Newly-crowned 1500m and 5000m world record holder Faith Kipyegon has finally achieved her dream of having her father own a car.

The dream became a reality on Saturday, June 17 when RANA Auto Motors, a car dealer with branches spread across the country gifted the athlete’s father a car.

Sultan Rana, the CEO of RANA Auto Motors presented the to the athlete’s father in Eldoret.

Rana noted that he made the decision to give the car and have Kipyegon’s dream come trueas a responsibility being invested in the people of Kenya ''.

“We thought it wise to stand with Faith after her sterling performance in the last fortnight. She has left an indelible mark as one of the greatest runners in the country and we are proud to associate with her." Added the CEO.

On her part, the world record holder who was among those present expressed her delight and gratitude.

“When I was at the State House, I promised the president and the entire country that I was going to buy my father a new car from the proceeds of the presidential award.

"However, Rana Auto Selection saw it was good to reward my dad. I am emotional and so happy that my dad will now drive his own car,” Kipyegon said.

The athlete’s father on his part noted that he now owns his first car, courtesy of his daughter’s achievements.

“This is the first vehicle in my life. Thankfully, it has come at the right time considering my age. I am really proud of my daughter's achievements". He stated as captured in the video below, courtesy of NTV.

Speaking about her future in athletics, Kipyegon revealed her plans to shift to the 5,000 metres race after the Paris Olympics in 2024.

She also hinted at making her debut in marathon, revealing that she is gearing up for long distance races.

The gift was the latest to trickle in following Kipyegon’s impressive exploits in Florence and Paris that saw her shatter two world records in less than a week.

