A Kiambu Court has freed former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa, on a Sh1 million cash bail.

Echesa is accused of assaulting an Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) official during last week's by-election in Matungu.

The case is set for a mention on April 9, 2021.

His release comes a day after the ex-Sports CS spent another night in police custody, pending a ruling on his application to be released on bail.

The former CS was apprehended in Mumias town, after the Inspector General of Police issued an order to have him immediately arrested on Friday.

In a viral video shared online, Echesa who was in the company of other individuals is heard confronting the presiding officer before slapping him on the face, as he tried to explain himself.