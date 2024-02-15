What Raila needs to clinch the AU Commission chairperson seat

This decision has sparked curiosity among many, prompting questions about the requirements for the role and the responsibilities it entails.

Here's a breakdown of how the African Union Chairperson is elected:

Nomination

Member states of the African Union have the right to nominate candidates for the position of Chairperson.

These nominations can be made by individual member states or through regional blocs within the AU.

Potential candidates are typically individuals with significant experience in diplomacy, governance, and international affairs.

Selection process

Once nominations are received, a selection process begins. This process often involves consultations among AU member states to assess the qualifications and suitability of the candidates.

Regional blocs may also play a role in endorsing candidates from their respective regions.

To get this position, a candidate must have a Master’s degree in Law, International Relations, Economics, Diplomacy, Management, Business Administration, Political Science, Social Sciences or closely related field from a recognized institution.

Additionally, they must have a PhD in Law, International Relations, Diplomacy, Management, Business Administration, Political Science, Social Sciences, or a closely related field from a recognized institution is an added advantage.

The candidate must also have not less than twenty (20) years of relevant professional and international experience with at least ten (10) years served in progressively senior leadership role(s) preferably in an intergovernmental organization or national government/public service, international or regional institution.

AU Assembly session & voting

The election of the AU Chairperson takes place during a session of the AU Assembly of Heads of State and Government.

This session is usually held during one of the AU summits, where leaders from member states gather to discuss key issues facing the continent.

During the AU Assembly session, member states cast their votes to elect the Chairperson from among the nominated candidates.

The voting process is conducted through secret ballot and needs votes from a two-thirds majority of Member States.

Appointment

Once elected, the newly elected Chairperson assumes office and is officially appointed to serve a term as stipulated by the AU Constitutive Act.

The Chairperson's term typically lasts for four years, with the possibility of re-election for a second term.

The chairperson reports to the African Union Assembly of Heads of State and Government as well as the AU Executive Council.

AU Commission Chairperson responsibilities

The Chairperson’s functions include overall responsibility for the Commission’s administration and finances; Promoting and popularising the AU’s objectives and enhancing its performance.

He also leads in consulting and coordinating with key stakeholders like Member States, Development Partners, RECs, etc; Appointing and managing Commission staff and Acting as a depository for all AU and OAU treaties and legal instruments.