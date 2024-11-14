Revenue sharing plan between gov't & Kajiado County after Amboseli ownership change

This move comes after months of lobbying by stakeholders who sought to empower local administrations with greater responsibility over their conservancies.

The decision followed a Cabinet meeting held at State House in Nairobi, presided over by President William Ruto.

As a part of this historic shift, the Ministry of Tourism launched a technical team to spearhead the transition process, marking a significant step towards devolved management of Kenya’s renowned national parks.

Government’s revenue sharing promise

In August 2023, President William Ruto revealed the government’s intention to remit 50% of revenue generated from national parks to the counties where these parks are located.

Speaking at the Maa Cultural Festival in Narok County, Ruto underscored the vital role county governments play in maintaining wildlife conservancies.

“Once we have done that, the county administrations should make good use of this money so that it can uplift the living standards of the people who play a great role in conserving the environment and wildlife,” the president emphasised.

Preparing for a seamless transition

Following the Cabinet’s decision, a technical team comprising legal and conservation experts was established under the Ministry of Tourism to oversee the transition.

This team is tasked with developing a legal framework to enable the transfer of management responsibilities from the national government to the Kajiado County Government, ensuring a smooth and sustainable transition process.

The Cabinet noted that Amboseli’s new governance model will allow Kajiado to directly benefit from the revenue generated, creating opportunities for economic growth and conservation efforts within the county.

"The Cabinet also discussed and approved the transfer of Amboseli National Park to the County Government of Kajiado," stated the dispatch from the meeting.

Amboseli National Park: A national treasure

Located in southern Kenya near the border with Tanzania, Amboseli National Park is famed for its sweeping views of Mount Kilimanjaro and its thriving elephant population.

