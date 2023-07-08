Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has scoffed at Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga over his decision to collect signatures in a bid to 'remove' President William Ruto from power, a move that was announced yesterday.
Rigathi dismisses Raila's latest bid to 'remove' Ruto from power
Gachagua also wondered how Raila and his tactics will remove Ruto from power having failed when to do so when he (Ruto) was not in power.
Recommended articles
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke