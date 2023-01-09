Gachagua explains how becoming DP turned him into a beggar

In a Sunday interview on Inooro TV, Gachagua stated that begging is deeply loathed in the Mt Kenya community, and that he has even prayed to god at Mt Kenya to spare him further humiliation by blessing the country with sufficient rains.

He said that the shame of begging for food has pricked his pride and made him feel embarrassed in his role as deputy president.

"I have a lot of pain. Since I became a deputy president have been begging for food from our international donors and partners," he said.

He added that as the son of a freedom fighter, it was particularly ashaming to beg for relief food from Europeans whom Kenyans fought to reclaim their independence

Gachagua went on to say that he would rather not be the Mt Kenya kingpin if it means constantly begging for aid, and lamented the lack of fun or glory in leading poor, disillusioned people.

In addition to praying for himself and President William Ruto, Gachagua also prayed for the Mt Kenya youth who have been led astray by alcoholism and drug abuse.

During the interview, Gachagua also vowed to continue protecting businessmen in the capital city of Nairobi from policies that may disadvanatge them.

He stated that as deputy president, it is his duty to speak out when people are being disadvantaged, and that there is no governor he cannot command.

He explained that the removal of matatus from Nairobi CBD would cause problems for the hustlers.

“I'm the Deputy President. I won't stop speaking out when our people are being disadvantaged. There is no governor I cannot command. It is an executive order that I’m the bridge between county governments and the national government and that is by the order of the President,” he said.