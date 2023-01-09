ADVERTISEMENT
Gachagua explains how becoming DP turned him into a beggar

Denis Mwangi

He added that as the son of a freedom fighter, it was particularly ashaming to beg for relief food from Europeans whom Kenyans fought to reclaim their independence

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua speaks during an interview with Citizen TV on Sunday, October 2, 2022
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua speaks during an interview with Citizen TV on Sunday, October 2, 2022

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has expressed shame at having to beg for relief food, which he views as demeaning and beneath the dignity of his position.

In a Sunday interview on Inooro TV, Gachagua stated that begging is deeply loathed in the Mt Kenya community, and that he has even prayed to god at Mt Kenya to spare him further humiliation by blessing the country with sufficient rains.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in his office
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in his office Pulse Live Kenya

He said that the shame of begging for food has pricked his pride and made him feel embarrassed in his role as deputy president.

"I have a lot of pain. Since I became a deputy president have been begging for food from our international donors and partners," he said.

He added that as the son of a freedom fighter, it was particularly ashaming to beg for relief food from Europeans whom Kenyans fought to reclaim their independence

Gachagua went on to say that he would rather not be the Mt Kenya kingpin if it means constantly begging for aid, and lamented the lack of fun or glory in leading poor, disillusioned people.

In addition to praying for himself and President William Ruto, Gachagua also prayed for the Mt Kenya youth who have been led astray by alcoholism and drug abuse.

During the interview, Gachagua also vowed to continue protecting businessmen in the capital city of Nairobi from policies that may disadvanatge them.

He stated that as deputy president, it is his duty to speak out when people are being disadvantaged, and that there is no governor he cannot command.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja
Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja Pulse Live Kenya

He explained that the removal of matatus from Nairobi CBD would cause problems for the hustlers.

I'm the Deputy President. I won't stop speaking out when our people are being disadvantaged. There is no governor I cannot command. It is an executive order that I’m the bridge between county governments and the national government and that is by the order of the President,” he said.

Gachagua emphasized that he would promote the unity of the whole country, and that his stand is not about tribe, regions, or even the 2027 or 2032 elections.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

