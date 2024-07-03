The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Tributes pour in as multitudes attend burial of anti-Finance Bill protestor Eric Shieni

Lynet Okumu

Emotional scenes as multitudes attend the burial of anti-Finance Bill protestor Eric Shieni in Narok.

The late Eric Kayioni Shieni, one of the protestors who was tragically shot during the Finance Bill protests on June 18, 2024, laid to rest in Olulunga, Narok South
The late Eric Kayioni Shieni, one of the protestors who was tragically shot during the Finance Bill protests on June 18, 2024, laid to rest in Olulunga, Narok South
  • Eric Shieni was shot and killed near Parliament during the Finance Bill protests on June 18, 2024.
  • Mourners paid their respects at Shieni's funeral, recognizing him as a hero who sacrificed his life for a cause he believed in.
  • Shieni was a brilliant finance student with dreams of serving as Treasury Cabinet Secretary.

Recommended articles

Emotions ran high as mourners gathered to bid a final farewell to Eric Kayioni Shieni, one of the protestors who was tragically shot during the Finance Bill protests.

The family of the late Shieni held a burial ceremony for the brilliant finance student in his hometown.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eric Kayioni Shieni, 27, was a finance student at the University of Nairobi, set to graduate in September 2024.

The late Eric Kayioni Shieni, one of the protestors who was tragically shot during the Finance Bill protests on June 18, 2024, in Nairobi.
The late Eric Kayioni Shieni, one of the protestors who was tragically shot during the Finance Bill protests on June 18, 2024, in Nairobi. The late Eric Kayioni Shieni, one of the protestors who was tragically shot during the Finance Bill protests on June 18, 2024, in Nairobi. Pulse Live Kenya

READ: List of Kenyans who lost their lives in the Finance Bill protests

Shieni had completed his CPA studies, becoming a fully qualified accountant. According to his brother, his ambition was to one day serve as the Treasury Cabinet Secretary in Kenya, vowing to close all corruption loopholes and create a better future for his country.

However, his dreams were abruptly ended when a sniper's bullet took his life near Parliament during the protests on Tuesday, June 18, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

A postmortem examination revealed that Shieni had been killed by a single shot to the head, which ruptured his brain.

The late Eric Kayioni Shieni, one of the protestors who was tragically shot during the Finance Bill protests on June 18, 2024, in Nairobi.
The late Eric Kayioni Shieni, one of the protestors who was tragically shot during the Finance Bill protests on June 18, 2024, in Nairobi. The late Eric Kayioni Shieni, one of the protestors who was tragically shot during the Finance Bill protests on June 18, 2024, in Nairobi. Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Autopsy reveals Rongai boy's cause of death after being shot 8 times

In an interview with the Star, Shieni's first-born brother, Meshack Leshan, recounted their last conversation. At 1:25 PM, Shieni called to tell him he was protesting in town.

ADVERTISEMENT

Leshan urged him to withdraw and return home. However, when he tried to reach Shieni again at 2 PM, his calls went unanswered. The family later learned of the tragic events that unfolded through his girlfriend.

The brother further revealed that Shieni frequently discussed the contentious Finance Bill 2024 with his family.

He expressed his strong opinions about the bill, believing it would have devastating effects on the public.

Shieni's deep understanding of the bill allowed him to analyse and explain its implications to his family.

ADVERTISEMENT
The late Eric Kayioni Shieni, one of the protestors who was tragically shot during the Finance Bill protests on June 18, 2024, in Nairobi.
The late Eric Kayioni Shieni, one of the protestors who was tragically shot during the Finance Bill protests on June 18, 2024, in Nairobi. The late Eric Kayioni Shieni, one of the protestors who was tragically shot during the Finance Bill protests on June 18, 2024, in Nairobi. Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 7 key factors driving Gen Z's political awakening in Kenya

This tragic loss has left a void in the hearts of his family and friends, who had hoped to see him achieve his dreams and make significant contributions to Kenya's financial sector.

Eric Shieni will be laid to rest on July 3, 2024, at Olulunga in Narok South.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to videos online, the funeral was attended by numerous mourners who came to pay their respects and honour his memory.

The late Eric Kayioni Shieni, one of the protestors who was tragically shot during the Finance Bill protests on June 18, 2024, laid to rest in Olulunga, Narok South
The late Eric Kayioni Shieni, one of the protestors who was tragically shot during the Finance Bill protests on June 18, 2024, laid to rest in Olulunga, Narok South The late Eric Kayioni Shieni, one of the protestors who was tragically shot during the Finance Bill protests on June 18, 2024, laid to rest in Olulunga, Narok South Pulse Live Kenya

Messages of condolence and tributes poured in from netizens who were deeply moved by Shieni’s story. Many recognized him as a hero who had sacrificed his life for a cause he believed in.

"His name will always be remembered in the history of Kenya... go well, shujaa Eric," read one comment.

"RIP shujaa, you left a hero," another person wrote, echoing the sentiments of many who felt a deep loss.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It is not in vain. Go well, Sir, you are a shujaa, Eric Shieni! You will be remembered," expressed another netizen, highlighting the impact Shieni's death has had on the community.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Haitian banana farmer who rose to presidency & how he lost power

Haitian banana farmer who rose to presidency & how he lost power

Tributes pour in as multitudes attend burial of anti-Finance Bill protestor Eric Shieni

Tributes pour in as multitudes attend burial of anti-Finance Bill protestor Eric Shieni

Ruto issues directive on salary increase for Cabinet, MPs & other gov't officials

Ruto issues directive on salary increase for Cabinet, MPs & other gov't officials

Senator Sifuna's balance on his Nairobi Expressway ETC card shocks Kenyans

Senator Sifuna's balance on his Nairobi Expressway ETC card shocks Kenyans

DCI goes after protestor who recorded himself in Parliament

DCI goes after protestor who recorded himself in Parliament

CS Nakhumicha casts doubt on initiative that raised nearly Sh30M for protest victims

CS Nakhumicha casts doubt on initiative that raised nearly Sh30M for protest victims

Extra money Musalia Mudavadi earns as Prime CS

Extra money Musalia Mudavadi earns as Prime CS

CS Kindiki's plan after looting & property destruction rocks protests

CS Kindiki's plan after looting & property destruction rocks protests

K24 journalist left injured as looting intensifies amidst anti-government protests

K24 journalist left injured as looting intensifies amidst anti-government protests

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto speaks during a briefing at State House

What happens next after Ruto directs complete withdrawal of Finance Bill 2024

President William Ruto chairing a meeting at State House on June 18, 2024

Global Peace Leadership Conference cancels Ruto's opening ceremony

Uganda House along Kenyatta Avenue on fire during the anti-finance bill protests on Tuesday June 25, 2024

How Danstan Omari & 36 other lawyers escaped fire during Nairobi protests

KDF troops patrol the streets of Nairobi on June 27, 2024

High Court delivers ruling on deployment of KDF within Kenya following protests