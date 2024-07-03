Tributes pour in as multitudes attend burial of anti-Finance Bill protestor Eric Shieni

Emotions ran high as mourners gathered to bid a final farewell to Eric Kayioni Shieni, one of the protestors who was tragically shot during the Finance Bill protests.

The family of the late Shieni held a burial ceremony for the brilliant finance student in his hometown.

A bright future cut short

Eric Kayioni Shieni, 27, was a finance student at the University of Nairobi, set to graduate in September 2024.

Shieni had completed his CPA studies, becoming a fully qualified accountant. According to his brother, his ambition was to one day serve as the Treasury Cabinet Secretary in Kenya, vowing to close all corruption loopholes and create a better future for his country.

However, his dreams were abruptly ended when a sniper's bullet took his life near Parliament during the protests on Tuesday, June 18, 2024.

A postmortem examination revealed that Shieni had been killed by a single shot to the head, which ruptured his brain.

The last conversation Eric had with his brother

In an interview with the Star, Shieni's first-born brother, Meshack Leshan, recounted their last conversation. At 1:25 PM, Shieni called to tell him he was protesting in town.

Leshan urged him to withdraw and return home. However, when he tried to reach Shieni again at 2 PM, his calls went unanswered. The family later learned of the tragic events that unfolded through his girlfriend.

Eric Shieni was passionate about change.

The brother further revealed that Shieni frequently discussed the contentious Finance Bill 2024 with his family.

He expressed his strong opinions about the bill, believing it would have devastating effects on the public.

Shieni's deep understanding of the bill allowed him to analyse and explain its implications to his family.

Netizens pay tribute as Eric Shieni is laid to rest

This tragic loss has left a void in the hearts of his family and friends, who had hoped to see him achieve his dreams and make significant contributions to Kenya's financial sector.

Eric Shieni will be laid to rest on July 3, 2024, at Olulunga in Narok South.

According to videos online, the funeral was attended by numerous mourners who came to pay their respects and honour his memory.

The late Eric Kayioni Shieni, one of the protestors who was tragically shot during the Finance Bill protests on June 18, 2024, laid to rest in Olulunga, Narok South Pulse Live Kenya

Messages of condolence and tributes poured in from netizens who were deeply moved by Shieni’s story. Many recognized him as a hero who had sacrificed his life for a cause he believed in.

"His name will always be remembered in the history of Kenya... go well, shujaa Eric," read one comment.

"RIP shujaa, you left a hero," another person wrote, echoing the sentiments of many who felt a deep loss.

