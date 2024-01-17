They demanded Sh500K - Family of 20-year-old woman killed in Roysambu speaks

Rita's kidnapping and ransom demands

Rita, a vibrant soul at the young age of 20, was on the brink of embarking on her fourth and final year at JKUAT.

According to the statement, on January 13, 2024, Rita left her aunt's residence in Syokimau to meet a friend, blissfully unaware of the tragedy that would unfold.

The following day, at 5:00 am, her father received a distressing message from Rita's phone number, demanding a ransom of Sh500,000 within 24 hours for her release.

The family promptly reported the matter to the police and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), initiating investigations into the horrifying incident.

Subsequent messages were sent to the family, intensifying the distress by continuing to demand the ransom. Tragically, the family could not obtain further details or explore this harrowing route, as some of these demands were made after Rita had already been murdered.

Roysambu murder suspect lured victim from Syokimau to TRM drive

Amid a desperate search, conducted in collaboration with the DCI, the family received the devastating news of their daughter's demise.

Rita's life was tragically cut short around Thika Road Mall on January 14, where she had been lured by her killer.

The family says the assailant continued to exploit the situation by attempting to extort money from the grieving family, even after committing the heinous act.

Remembering Rita: A life full of promise

Described as an intelligent and smart young woman, Rita was at the beginning of her youth, displaying a spirited and caring nature.

Her infectious laughter and ability to light up any room she entered made her a cherished presence among family and friends.

The Muendo family, along with their entire community, is struggling to come to terms with the tragic events that unfolded.

Rita's family appeal for privacy and understanding

During this period of profound grief, the family earnestly requests privacy to mourn the loss of their beloved Waeni.

Their focus is on cherishing the precious memories shared with Rita and supporting each other through the devastating aftermath.