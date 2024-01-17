Through a statement released on January 17, the family disclosed that their daughter, Rita Waeni Muendo, was a student at Jomo Kenyatta University of Science and Technology.
They demanded Sh500K - Family of 20-year-old woman killed in Roysambu speaks
The family of the 20-year-old woman, whose dismembered body was discovered at an Airbnb on TRM Drive in Roysambu, has disclosed that the 4th-year student was abducted & killers demanded money even after her death
Rita's kidnapping and ransom demands
Rita, a vibrant soul at the young age of 20, was on the brink of embarking on her fourth and final year at JKUAT.
According to the statement, on January 13, 2024, Rita left her aunt's residence in Syokimau to meet a friend, blissfully unaware of the tragedy that would unfold.
The following day, at 5:00 am, her father received a distressing message from Rita's phone number, demanding a ransom of Sh500,000 within 24 hours for her release.
The family promptly reported the matter to the police and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), initiating investigations into the horrifying incident.
Subsequent messages were sent to the family, intensifying the distress by continuing to demand the ransom. Tragically, the family could not obtain further details or explore this harrowing route, as some of these demands were made after Rita had already been murdered.
Roysambu murder suspect lured victim from Syokimau to TRM drive
Amid a desperate search, conducted in collaboration with the DCI, the family received the devastating news of their daughter's demise.
Rita's life was tragically cut short around Thika Road Mall on January 14, where she had been lured by her killer.
The family says the assailant continued to exploit the situation by attempting to extort money from the grieving family, even after committing the heinous act.
Remembering Rita: A life full of promise
Described as an intelligent and smart young woman, Rita was at the beginning of her youth, displaying a spirited and caring nature.
Her infectious laughter and ability to light up any room she entered made her a cherished presence among family and friends.
The Muendo family, along with their entire community, is struggling to come to terms with the tragic events that unfolded.
Rita's family appeal for privacy and understanding
During this period of profound grief, the family earnestly requests privacy to mourn the loss of their beloved Waeni.
Their focus is on cherishing the precious memories shared with Rita and supporting each other through the devastating aftermath.
Additionally, they appeal to the media for respect and understanding as they navigate the complexities of coping with such a profound loss.
