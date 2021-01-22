Nuclear energy company Rosatom has launched its 6th Annual Online Video Competition for African youths.

The competition is open to students and young professionals aged between 18 and 35 who have interest in nuclear technologies and how they can be utilized to benefit Africa.

According to Rosatom CEO for Central and Southern Africa Ryan Collyer, nuclear technologies are at the heart of many innovations that Africa can benefit greatly from.

“We strongly believe that the youth need to play a vital role in achieving the United Nations Sustainability goals and more specifically in the fight against climate change. Rosatom puts a great deal of resources into supporting youth to foster their talents and share their views and ideas. We are confident that nuclear can help to archive the UN Sustainability Goals in Africa, not only through clean and affordable energy, but also through life saving medical procedures and technologically advanced agricultural practices. Through this competition we hope that the youth will educate themselves and their peers on the immense benefits that nuclear technology has to offer,” said Ryan.

The submission deadline is 31st January 2021.

The top three winners of the competition will be rewarded with an all-expenses paid trip to Russia, where they will visit several of the country’s world-renowned tourist attractions as well as various nuclear institutions and advanced nuclear facilities.

Participants are encouraged to post their videos on Facebook, following the formal guidelines set out below and submit their applications to the email atomsforafrica@rosatom.com or by the link to online submission form https://tinyurl.com/RosatomAfrica.

The competition has been running since 2015.