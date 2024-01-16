The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Roysambu murder: Nigerian national arrested at JKIA after attempting to flee the country

Denis Mwangi

A Nigerian national is now in custody in connection with the gruesome murder and dismemberment of a woman in Roysambu on Sunday.

JKIA
JKIA

The suspect was arrested by detectives on Monday night at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport while attempting to board a flight to Abuja, Nigeria.

Police officers investigating the murder had been tracking the suspect who is believed to have committed the heinous act.

Two more individuals were arrested for allegedly helping the suspect.

The suspect, dressed in a black trouser, blue T-shirt, black jumper, and a white cap, was captured on CCTV footage, showing his last known movements.

At 4:30 p.m. on the day of the murder, the suspect was seen walking into a mini-mart adjacent to the building where he had booked an apartment for the night.

The footage revealed that he engaged in a phone call with the apartment owner, who directed him to pick up the keys from the mini-mart.

After handing over the phone to the cashier, he received both the phone and the set of keys.

He left briefly, only to return five minutes later to pay the cashier for the apartment, avoiding mobile money to cover his tracks.

The suspect was expected to return the keys on Sunday morning, but he vanished after the transaction. The apartment caretaker discovered the mutilated body of the victim, prompting immediate calls to both the apartment owner and the police.

Law enforcement agencies worked swiftly, obtaining CCTV footage and identifying the suspect, whose movements suggested an attempt to avoid the cameras.

The disconcerting discovery that the suspect had reportedly taken off with the victim's head added to the horror of the crime.

A crowd outside the building where a woman was found dead in an apartment reported to be an airbnb in Roysambu
A crowd outside the building where a woman was found dead in an apartment reported to be an airbnb in Roysambu Pulse Live Kenya

Police efforts to trace the suspect led to his arrest at the airport, where he was attempting to flee the country. The motive behind the brutal murder remains under investigation.

The family of the deceased has positively identified her body, though they have declined to speak to the media at this time.

They are awaiting further updates from the police and confirmation of a fingerprint match to conclusively identify the victim.

