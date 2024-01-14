Detectives are investigating the shocking murder of a young woman who was stabbed to death in an apartment alleged to be an Airbnb in Nairobi.
Woman found murdered in Roysambu Airbnb, detectives swing into action
Detectives were called in after the body of the woman was found in an apartment
Recommended articles
Reports indicate after being stabbed by her killer, the woman’s body was chopped into pieces and stuffed in a paper bag.
Detectives from Kasarani police station were called in and cordoned off the scene with investigations commencing.
Videos circulated on social media show a huge crowd gathered at the scene.
Witnesses recounted that the woman's body had been dismembered, pointing to the direction of murder.
Police are combing through any leads that may result in the arrest of those behind the heinous crime,
More to follow...
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke