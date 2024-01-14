The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Woman found murdered in Roysambu Airbnb, detectives swing into action

Charles Ouma

Detectives were called in after the body of the woman was found in an apartment

A crowd outside the building where a woman was found dead in an apartment reported to be an airbnb in Roysambu
A crowd outside the building where a woman was found dead in an apartment reported to be an airbnb in Roysambu

Detectives are investigating the shocking murder of a young woman who was stabbed to death in an apartment alleged to be an Airbnb in Nairobi.

Reports indicate after being stabbed by her killer, the woman’s body was chopped into pieces and stuffed in a paper bag.

Detectives from Kasarani police station were called in and cordoned off the scene with investigations commencing.

Videos circulated on social media show a huge crowd gathered at the scene.

Witnesses recounted that the woman's body had been dismembered, pointing to the direction of murder.

Police are combing through any leads that may result in the arrest of those behind the heinous crime,

More to follow...

