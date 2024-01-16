TRM murder: DCI get suspect's last known movements as mom identifies victim

The footage, timestamped at Saturday, January 13, 4:30 p.m., captures the suspect dressed in a black trouser, blue T-shirt, a black jumper, and a white cap.

He was seen entering a mini-mart adjacent to the building where he had booked an apartment for the night.

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Detectives in Kasarani are intensifying efforts to solve the brutal murder of a young woman over the weekend. Pulse Live Kenya

During the visit to the mini-mart, the suspect engaged in a phone call with the owner of the apartment, who directed him to collect the keys from the store. The exchange involved the suspect handing over the phone to the cashier, who, in turn, returned it along with the set of keys.

Approximately five minutes later, the suspect returned to settle the payment for the apartment.

Notably, he opted to make the payment in cash, refusing to use mobile money to avoid leaving a digital trail. His cautious movements also suggested an attempt to shield his face from the CCTV cameras.

Following this transaction, the suspect was not captured on any subsequent footage. He was expected to return the keys on Sunday morning.

The woman is believed to have checked in later in the night.

The apartment caretaker stumbled upon the victim's body concealed in paper bags near the building's dustbin and promptly alerted the police and the apartment owner.

The extent of the brutality was evident, with the victim having been gruesomely butchered, and disturbingly, the suspect is believed to have taken the victim's head.

Efforts are underway to trace the suspect's movements, and preliminary reports suggest he may have traveled from Ruaka to Roysambu.

The victim's family, while positively identifying the body, has chosen not to engage with the media at this time, awaiting further updates from the police.

A source close to the family to the the press that “We were told about the incident by one of her close friends who she had briefed about her whereabouts. We have recorded a statement at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) before coming here (City Mortuary) where the mother identified the deceased to be her daughter."