The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

TRM murder: DCI get suspect's last known movements as mom identifies victim

Denis Mwangi

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Detectives in Kasarani are intensifying efforts to solve the brutal murder of a young woman over the weekend.

Roysambu murder: Police trace suspect's last known movements as family identifies victim
Roysambu murder: Police trace suspect's last known movements as family identifies victim

Investigators obtained CCTV footage revealing the last known movements of the prime suspect, painting a grim picture of the events leading up to the heinous crime.

Recommended articles

The footage, timestamped at Saturday, January 13, 4:30 p.m., captures the suspect dressed in a black trouser, blue T-shirt, a black jumper, and a white cap.

He was seen entering a mini-mart adjacent to the building where he had booked an apartment for the night.

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Detectives in Kasarani are intensifying efforts to solve the brutal murder of a young woman over the weekend.
Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Detectives in Kasarani are intensifying efforts to solve the brutal murder of a young woman over the weekend. Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Detectives in Kasarani are intensifying efforts to solve the brutal murder of a young woman over the weekend. Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

During the visit to the mini-mart, the suspect engaged in a phone call with the owner of the apartment, who directed him to collect the keys from the store. The exchange involved the suspect handing over the phone to the cashier, who, in turn, returned it along with the set of keys.

Approximately five minutes later, the suspect returned to settle the payment for the apartment.

Notably, he opted to make the payment in cash, refusing to use mobile money to avoid leaving a digital trail. His cautious movements also suggested an attempt to shield his face from the CCTV cameras.

Following this transaction, the suspect was not captured on any subsequent footage. He was expected to return the keys on Sunday morning.

READ: Airbnb meet-ups: 10 red flags you can't afford to ignore

ADVERTISEMENT

The woman is believed to have checked in later in the night.

The apartment caretaker stumbled upon the victim's body concealed in paper bags near the building's dustbin and promptly alerted the police and the apartment owner.

The extent of the brutality was evident, with the victim having been gruesomely butchered, and disturbingly, the suspect is believed to have taken the victim's head.

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Detectives in Kasarani are intensifying efforts to solve the brutal murder of a young woman over the weekend.
Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Detectives in Kasarani are intensifying efforts to solve the brutal murder of a young woman over the weekend. Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Detectives in Kasarani are intensifying efforts to solve the brutal murder of a young woman over the weekend. Pulse Live Kenya
Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Detectives in Kasarani are intensifying efforts to solve the brutal murder of a young woman over the weekend.
Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Detectives in Kasarani are intensifying efforts to solve the brutal murder of a young woman over the weekend. Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Detectives in Kasarani are intensifying efforts to solve the brutal murder of a young woman over the weekend. Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Efforts are underway to trace the suspect's movements, and preliminary reports suggest he may have traveled from Ruaka to Roysambu.

The victim's family, while positively identifying the body, has chosen not to engage with the media at this time, awaiting further updates from the police.

A source close to the family to the the press that “We were told about the incident by one of her close friends who she had briefed about her whereabouts. We have recorded a statement at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) before coming here (City Mortuary) where the mother identified the deceased to be her daughter."

They are also anticipating the results of a fingerprint match to conclusively identify the victim.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Museveni advises Somalia to emulate NRM's ideology on prosperity, security

Museveni advises Somalia to emulate NRM's ideology on prosperity, security

TRM murder: DCI get suspect's last known movements as mom identifies victim

TRM murder: DCI get suspect's last known movements as mom identifies victim

Gov't approves split of Kenya Railways into 3 entities [Details]

Gov't approves split of Kenya Railways into 3 entities [Details]

23-year-old man dies after jumping from 4th floor of a guest house in Mombasa

23-year-old man dies after jumping from 4th floor of a guest house in Mombasa

Ruto meets CIA Director at State House, Nairobi

Ruto meets CIA Director at State House, Nairobi

Jalang'o to table bill for Airbnb regulation after 2nd murder in Roysambu

Jalang'o to table bill for Airbnb regulation after 2nd murder in Roysambu

MP loses son to tragic road accident in Nairobi

MP loses son to tragic road accident in Nairobi

Rocky history between Gachagua & Justice Esther Maina whom the DP wants sacked

Rocky history between Gachagua & Justice Esther Maina whom the DP wants sacked

NIBS founder Lizzie Wanyoike dies at 72

NIBS founder Lizzie Wanyoike dies at 72

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

An AI generated image of people using their phones

How DCI & telcos locate Kenyans even when phone GPS & data are off

NIBS founder Lizzie Wanyoike

NIBS founder Lizzie Wanyoike dies at 72

Kibwezi East MP Jessica Mbalu

MP loses son to tragic road accident in Nairobi

File image of businessman Zedekiah Kiprop Bundotich alias Buzeki

Billionaire Buzeki fires 300 staff over high fuel prices & scales down operations