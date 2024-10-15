Ruaka residents burn down Sh20M Toyota Landcruiser 300 after fatal accident

The accident occurred on Monday evening when the Toyota Landcruiser 300 series, struck the pedestrians, leading to their untimely deaths.

Witnesses at the scene described a harrowing situation, as local residents, overcome with anger and grief, took matters into their own hands.

Ruaka residents burn down new Toyota Landcruiser 300 after fatal accident Pulse Live Kenya

Shortly after the accident, a group of residents surrounded the vehicle and set it ablaze, expressing their outrage over the loss of life.

Within minutes, the car was fully engulfed in flames, as smoke billowed into the sky.

Locals have long voiced concerns about the frequent accidents and the lack of measures to protect pedestrians on the busy Ruaka - Ndenderu Road.

"The road stretch from Ndenderu - Gacharage - Ruaka is a death trap. First, no crossing path. Last week, 2 women were knocked in Ruaka. The week before, 4 people died along the same road. Tonight 2 people - a couple- are dead," said Tony advocacy journalist.

The tragic accident has once again brought to the forefront concerns about pedestrian safety on heavily trafficked roads like Ruaka - Ndenderu.

"Ruaka - Denderu road needs flyovers. People are tired of people losing their lives over poor decisions. Another life lost and another car destroyed," Ian Gitobu said.