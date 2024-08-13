6 roads motorists will pay to use if KenHa approves new tolling policy

Kenyans may soon be required to pay toll fees on several more roads across the country if a new policy by the Kenya National Highway Authority (KeNHA) is approved.

The proposed Road Tolling Policy, which is currently under discussion, will determine which roads will be tolled, aiming to streamline the tolling process in the country.

Roads under consideration for tolling

According to KeNHA, some of the key roads being considered for tolling include major highways such as:

Thika Superhighway Nairobi Southern Bypass Nairobi-Nakuru-Mau Summit Highway Kenol-Sagana-Marua Road Mombasa Southern Bypass Dongo Kundu Bypass

Nairobi Southern Bypass Pulse Live Kenya

In a statement released on Tuesday, KeNHA emphasised the importance of public input in the development of the policy, ensuring that the views and concerns of all stakeholders are addressed.

“The Kenya National Highways Authority appreciates the ongoing discussion around the development of a Road Tolling Policy. The Authority assures the public that this Policy will be developed with extensive public participation to ensure that all voices are heard,” KeNHA said.

The authority also noted that once the policy is finalised, it will serve as a guiding framework for the tolling process.

Current tolling of roads in Kenya

As it stands, the Nairobi Expressway is the only tolled road in Kenya. Managed by the Moja Expressway Company, the 27-kilometre road connects Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to Nairobi's Westlands.

Nairobi Expressway toll stations Pulse Live Kenya

Users pay between Sh120 and Sh360 depending on the distance travelled, with 11 entry and exit points along the route.

Previous government indications

The proposal to expand tolling on Kenyan roads is not entirely new. In February 2024, former Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen hinted that the government was considering the introduction of tolls on multiple highways.

At the time, he revealed that the state was prepared to invest Sh700 million in the rollout of the tolling project.

Roads CS Kipchumba Murkomen speaks during a public participation session on July 8, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya