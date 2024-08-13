The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

6 roads motorists will pay to use if KenHa approves new tolling policy

Amos Robi

The authority says that once the policy is finalised, it will serve as a guiding framework for the tolling process.

A file image of Thika Super Highway
A file image of Thika Super Highway
  • The policy aims to streamline the tolling process and is currently under discussion with public input being emphasized
  • Major highways, including the Nairobi Nairobi Southern Bypass, are being considered for tolling
  • The proposed policy will serve as a guiding framework for the tolling process in Kenya

Recommended articles

Kenyans may soon be required to pay toll fees on several more roads across the country if a new policy by the Kenya National Highway Authority (KeNHA) is approved.

The proposed Road Tolling Policy, which is currently under discussion, will determine which roads will be tolled, aiming to streamline the tolling process in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to KeNHA, some of the key roads being considered for tolling include major highways such as:

  1. Thika Superhighway
  2. Nairobi Southern Bypass
  3. Nairobi-Nakuru-Mau Summit Highway
  4. Kenol-Sagana-Marua Road
  5. Mombasa Southern Bypass
  6. Dongo Kundu Bypass
Nairobi Southern Bypass
Nairobi Southern Bypass Nairobi Southern Bypass Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Details emerge about U.S. firm bankrolling the Sh477B Nairobi-Mombasa Expressway

In a statement released on Tuesday, KeNHA emphasised the importance of public input in the development of the policy, ensuring that the views and concerns of all stakeholders are addressed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Kenya National Highways Authority appreciates the ongoing discussion around the development of a Road Tolling Policy. The Authority assures the public that this Policy will be developed with extensive public participation to ensure that all voices are heard,” KeNHA said.

The authority also noted that once the policy is finalised, it will serve as a guiding framework for the tolling process.

As it stands, the Nairobi Expressway is the only tolled road in Kenya. Managed by the Moja Expressway Company, the 27-kilometre road connects Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to Nairobi's Westlands.

Nairobi Expressway toll stations
Nairobi Expressway toll stations Nairobi Expressway toll stations Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Gov't revises Nairobi Expressway toll rates upwards [Prices]

Users pay between Sh120 and Sh360 depending on the distance travelled, with 11 entry and exit points along the route.

The proposal to expand tolling on Kenyan roads is not entirely new. In February 2024, former Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen hinted that the government was considering the introduction of tolls on multiple highways.

At the time, he revealed that the state was prepared to invest Sh700 million in the rollout of the tolling project.

ADVERTISEMENT
Former Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen speaks during a public participation session on July 8, 2024
Former Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen speaks during a public participation session on July 8, 2024 Roads CS Kipchumba Murkomen speaks during a public participation session on July 8, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

KeNHA has assured the public that the process will be inclusive and transparent, promising to consider all feedback received during the discussions.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

6 roads motorists will pay to use if KenHa approves new tolling policy

6 roads motorists will pay to use if KenHa approves new tolling policy

Moses Kuria's confessions in last interview before retreating to private life

Moses Kuria's confessions in last interview before retreating to private life

PSC announces mass recruitment of graduate interns [How to apply]

PSC announces mass recruitment of graduate interns [How to apply]

CS Kindiki's generosity rescues Nuru Okanga's son after 3 months in KNH

CS Kindiki's generosity rescues Nuru Okanga's son after 3 months in KNH

Court orders university to pay new courses for graduates of unaccredited degrees

Court orders university to pay new courses for graduates of unaccredited degrees

Right to protest, privacy & other freedoms police cannot fully enjoy in Kenya

Right to protest, privacy & other freedoms police cannot fully enjoy in Kenya

Jimi Wanjigi's Biography: Long-term political associations, business dealings & family

Jimi Wanjigi's Biography: Long-term political associations, business dealings & family

6 areas NTSA checks for during mandatory car inspections for all motorists

6 areas NTSA checks for during mandatory car inspections for all motorists

Babu Owino reflects on being excluded in ODM leadership changes [Video]

Babu Owino reflects on being excluded in ODM leadership changes [Video]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ministry gives 2023 KCSE candidates new deadline to apply for university funding

Ministry gives 2023 KCSE candidates new deadline to apply for university funding

Money Fest matatu linked to Ruto's son allegedly undergoes inspection

Money Fest matatu spotted in NTSA inspection queue after public scrutiny

ODM Leader Raila Odinga with Senator Edwin Sifuna.

ODM announces major changes in party with new leadership lineup [List]

Actress Nyaboke Moraa & Blak Aende bid farewell to daughter Marie in emotional sendoff

Actress Nyaboke Moraa & Blak Aende bid farewell to daughter Marie in emotional sendoff