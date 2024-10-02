Ruto announces Digital Nomad Work Permit for remote workers

This initiative, announced by President William Ruto during the opening of the Magical Kenya Travel Expo on October 2, 2024, seeks to position Kenya as a prime destination for digital nomads, allowing them to work remotely while enjoying the country's diverse culture, natural beauty, and high-quality lifestyle​.

The Digital Nomad Work Permit will be specifically tailored to cater to remote workers, offering them the opportunity to make Kenya their base while serving clients globally.

This move is part of Kenya’s wider strategy to boost tourism, employment, and foreign investment.

President Ruto highlighted that Kenya could be a home for digital professionals and their families, blending work with the wonders of exploring "Magical Kenya" on a daily basis.

President William Ruto during the opening of the Magical Kenya Travel Expo on October 2, 2024, Pulse Live Kenya

“We are ready to welcome global digital professionals to come and live, work, and experience Kenya’s rich culture and stunning landscapes,” said President Ruto.

This permit is expected to not only enhance the tourism sector but also encourage innovation and entrepreneurship within Kenya.

In addition to the Digital Nomad Work Permit, President Ruto announced the introduction of a Transit and Long Connection Travelers Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA).

The eTA will allow travellers with long layovers at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to leave the airport and explore Kenya, instead of simply waiting at terminals.

This strategy aims to promote tourism among visitors transiting through Kenya and offer them a glimpse into the country’s rich heritage and landscapes​.

Tourism is a vital part of Kenya’s economy, contributing to employment, infrastructure development, and foreign exchange.

By the end of 2023, the sector had welcomed over 2 million visitors, generating Sh352 billion in revenue.

The government aims to attract 5 million visitors annually by 2027.

Kenya has made substantial investments in infrastructure to support tourism growth, including upgrading transport networks in key areas like the coast, Maasai Mara, and northern Kenya.

Recent developments, such as the Dongo Kundu road, have already enhanced travel experiences, particularly for those visiting the coast.

Streamlining Business and Hospitality Growth

To further boost tourism and the economy, the Kenyan government has introduced streamlined operations to attract investments across diverse hospitality sectors.

These range from luxury resorts to eco-friendly lodges, supported by incentives and an enabling environment for private investment.

The recent opening of the J.W. Marriott Hotel in Nairobi exemplifies the country's potential to attract top hospitality brands and create new job opportunities for the youth.

Kenya’s Rich Cultural and Natural Appeal

Kenya's cultural diversity, with over 40 distinct cultures, offers visitors a unique experience of heritage and traditions.

The country's global appeal is enhanced by its cultural tourism, with opportunities for travellers to immerse themselves in the vibrant customs of coastal and pastoral communities.

