Ruto appoints new Head of Presidential Communication Service

Denis Mwangi

President Ruto has appointed former teacher-turned-journalist as the new Head of the Presidential Communication Service

Head of the Presidential Communication Service Munyori Buku
Head of the Presidential Communication Service Munyori Buku

President William Ruto has appointed Munyori Buku as the new Head of the Presidential Communication Service (PCS), effective immediately.

Buku replaces David Mugonyi who was appointed the Director General of the Communications Authority

Buku, who brings over 26 years of senior-level experience in strategic communication, is stepping into the role at a critical time as Kenya navigates its political and economic challenges.

Prior to his new role, Buku served as the Secretary for Public Communication at State House.

Other notable positions he has held in the public sector include Senior Director of Public Communication at State House, Director of Communication in the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister and Ministry of Finance, and Editorial Manager at the Kenya Yearbook Editorial Board.

These roles have not only positioned Buku as a veteran in government communication but also as a trusted figure within the president’s inner circle.

Head of the Presidential Communication Service Munyori Buku
Head of the Presidential Communication Service Munyori Buku

In the private sector, Buku has held key editorial positions, such as Managing Editor at the Standard Group and Sub-Editor at Nation Media Group.

He started as a high school teacher, working in several schools across Kenya.

Buku holds a postgraduate diploma in Mass Communication from the University of Nairobi.

He also earned a Bachelor of Education (Arts) from Kenyatta University.

Buku’s appointment comes at a time when communication from the highest office in Kenya is under intense scrutiny.

With key challenges such as economic recovery, social reforms, and security concerns, Buku is expected to play a vital role in crafting clear and effective messaging that will resonate with the public and the international community.

Strategic communication is essential for any government, and President Ruto’s administration appears to have placed its trust in Buku to streamline the process and make it more responsive to the needs of Kenyan citizens.

President William Ruto
President William Ruto President William Ruto Pulse Live Kenya

As Head of the Presidential Communication Service, Buku’s role will involve managing the president’s public engagements, overseeing media relations, and ensuring that the administration’s policies and initiatives are communicated effectively across all platforms.

