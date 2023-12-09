Jamhuri day scholarships 1 year later: Ruto celebrates graduation, silences critics

The President celebrated the graduation of a section of Kenyans who attended the Arizona University scholarship program, hailing the program as a success, silencing critics who believed that it was a fake program.

Ruto noted that the graduation is sufficient proof of the initiative that seeks to empower Kenyans with skills to thrive in employment.

He admitted that while making the announcement last year, many doubted if the initiative was real and today’s graduation puts all doubts to rest.

"I remember making the announcement in Jamhuri last year. It did not look real then. But today, we have evidence that it is a reality as we have graduates here today.

"Congratulations. Life is a journey of learning. The chance is still open. The address is still the same," The Head of State announced.

Graduates who went through the program shared their experience with Kenyans, appreciating the initiative that is part of a wider effort by Ruto’s government to drive a technology agenda that he says will create one million jobs in the coming years.

"I heard about the program at Kasarani when it was announced. My sister recommended it to me. I went online and joined and it has been extremely helpful.

"It has helped me to upscale my skillset and make them more relevant to the job market. Thank you for the opportunity," shared one Nina Mathiu who benefited from the scholarship.

Scholarship opportunities still available

The president urged Kenyans to take advantage of the few slots remaining noting that the program is still in operation.

Speaking during last year's Jamhuri day celebrations, the president instructed people to use a QR code to access the 16-unit course.

“It is now time to keep the promise. There is a QR Code near you. Scan and access the scholarship now.

"A 16-unit course that would have cost you Sh100,000, is now accessible to you for free, courtesy of the Innovation Jamhuri,” said President Ruto.

