Ruto, CJ Koome win big in the ALM 2023 Person of the Year awards

President Ruto was bestowed with the title of "African of the Year," sharing this esteemed accolade with Prof. Benedict Okey Oramah, the President, and Chairman of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank).

President William Ruto wins African of the Year award in the ALM African Persons of the Year Awards 2023. Pulse Live Kenya

Simultaneously, Chief Justice Koome was celebrated as the "African Female Leader of the Year," sharing the honor with Naseem Lahri, the Managing Director of Lucara Botswana.

The African Leadership Magazine further recognized exemplary leaders across various categories.

Here is a comprehensive list of the other winners:

African Educationist of the Year

Prof. George L. Openjuru, Vice-Chancellor, Gulu University, Uganda – Winner

Prof. Kwamena Kwansah-Aidoo, Vice-Chancellor, University of Media, Arts and Communication, Ghana – Joint-winner

African Political Leader of the Year

George Manneh Weah, President of the Republic of Liberia – Winner

Samia Suluhu Hassan, President of the United Republic of Tanzania – Joint-winner

African Peace & Security Leader of the Year

Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete, former President of the United Republic of Tanzania – Winner

Adama Barrow, President of the Republic of The Gambia – Joint-winner

African Industrialist of the Year

Dr. Patrick Bitature, Founder & Chairman, Simba Group, Uganda – Winner

Said Salim Awadh Bakhresa, Founder, The Bakhresa Group, Tanzania – Joint-winner

African Philanthropist of the Year

Tein T. S. Jack-Rich, President & Founder, Belemaoil Producing Limited, Nigeria – Winner

Ibrahim Mahama, Founder, Engineers and Planners, Ghana – Joint-winner

Young African Leader of the Year

Akol E. Ayii, Founder & Chairman, Trinity Group, South Sudan – Winner

Dr. Jesca Mhoja Nkwabi, CEO, KOM Group, Tanzania – Joint-winner

African Public Sector Leader of the Year

Ernest N.T. Rubondo, Executive Director, Petroleum Authority of Uganda – Winner

Saptieu Elizabeth Saccoh, Administrator & Registrar-General of Sierra Leone – Joint-winner

African Public Health Leader of the Year

Dr. Kailesh Jagutpal, Minister of Health and Wellness, Mauritius – Winner

Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, Regional Director for Africa, World Health Organization (WHO) – Joint-winner

The African Leadership Magazine's 2023 Person of the Year awards not only celebrate individual excellence but also highlight the collective impact of these leaders on the continent.