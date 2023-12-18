In a prestigious recognition of their outstanding leadership, President William Ruto and Chief Justice Martha Koome have been honored as winners of the African Leadership Magazine 2023 Person of the Year awards.
Ruto, CJ Koome win big in the ALM 2023 Person of the Year awards
The African Leadership Magazine's 2023 Person of the Year awards not only celebrate individual excellence but also highlight the collective impact of these leaders on the continent.
President Ruto was bestowed with the title of "African of the Year," sharing this esteemed accolade with Prof. Benedict Okey Oramah, the President, and Chairman of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank).
Simultaneously, Chief Justice Koome was celebrated as the "African Female Leader of the Year," sharing the honor with Naseem Lahri, the Managing Director of Lucara Botswana.
The African Leadership Magazine further recognized exemplary leaders across various categories.
Here is a comprehensive list of the other winners:
African Educationist of the Year
- Prof. George L. Openjuru, Vice-Chancellor, Gulu University, Uganda – Winner
- Prof. Kwamena Kwansah-Aidoo, Vice-Chancellor, University of Media, Arts and Communication, Ghana – Joint-winner
African Political Leader of the Year
- George Manneh Weah, President of the Republic of Liberia – Winner
- Samia Suluhu Hassan, President of the United Republic of Tanzania – Joint-winner
African Peace & Security Leader of the Year
- Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete, former President of the United Republic of Tanzania – Winner
- Adama Barrow, President of the Republic of The Gambia – Joint-winner
African Industrialist of the Year
- Dr. Patrick Bitature, Founder & Chairman, Simba Group, Uganda – Winner
- Said Salim Awadh Bakhresa, Founder, The Bakhresa Group, Tanzania – Joint-winner
African Philanthropist of the Year
- Tein T. S. Jack-Rich, President & Founder, Belemaoil Producing Limited, Nigeria – Winner
- Ibrahim Mahama, Founder, Engineers and Planners, Ghana – Joint-winner
Young African Leader of the Year
- Akol E. Ayii, Founder & Chairman, Trinity Group, South Sudan – Winner
- Dr. Jesca Mhoja Nkwabi, CEO, KOM Group, Tanzania – Joint-winner
African Public Sector Leader of the Year
- Ernest N.T. Rubondo, Executive Director, Petroleum Authority of Uganda – Winner
- Saptieu Elizabeth Saccoh, Administrator & Registrar-General of Sierra Leone – Joint-winner
African Public Health Leader of the Year
- Dr. Kailesh Jagutpal, Minister of Health and Wellness, Mauritius – Winner
- Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, Regional Director for Africa, World Health Organization (WHO) – Joint-winner
The winners will be formally awarded during the annual ALM Persons of the Year awards ceremony in February 2024 at the Ethiopian Skylight Hotel in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
