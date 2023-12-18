The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ruto, CJ Koome win big in the ALM 2023 Person of the Year awards

Denis Mwangi

The African Leadership Magazine's 2023 Person of the Year awards not only celebrate individual excellence but also highlight the collective impact of these leaders on the continent.

President William Ruto with Chief Justice Martha Koome at State House
President William Ruto with Chief Justice Martha Koome at State House

In a prestigious recognition of their outstanding leadership, President William Ruto and Chief Justice Martha Koome have been honored as winners of the African Leadership Magazine 2023 Person of the Year awards.

Recommended articles

President Ruto was bestowed with the title of "African of the Year," sharing this esteemed accolade with Prof. Benedict Okey Oramah, the President, and Chairman of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank).

President William Ruto wins African of the Year award in the ALM African Persons of the Year Awards 2023.
President William Ruto wins African of the Year award in the ALM African Persons of the Year Awards 2023. President William Ruto wins African of the Year award in the ALM African Persons of the Year Awards 2023. Pulse Live Kenya

Simultaneously, Chief Justice Koome was celebrated as the "African Female Leader of the Year," sharing the honor with Naseem Lahri, the Managing Director of Lucara Botswana.

ADVERTISEMENT

The African Leadership Magazine further recognized exemplary leaders across various categories.

Here is a comprehensive list of the other winners:

African Educationist of the Year

  • Prof. George L. Openjuru, Vice-Chancellor, Gulu University, Uganda – Winner
  • Prof. Kwamena Kwansah-Aidoo, Vice-Chancellor, University of Media, Arts and Communication, Ghana – Joint-winner

African Political Leader of the Year

ADVERTISEMENT
  • George Manneh Weah, President of the Republic of Liberia – Winner
  • Samia Suluhu Hassan, President of the United Republic of Tanzania – Joint-winner

African Peace & Security Leader of the Year

  • Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete, former President of the United Republic of Tanzania – Winner
  • Adama Barrow, President of the Republic of The Gambia – Joint-winner

African Industrialist of the Year

  • Dr. Patrick Bitature, Founder & Chairman, Simba Group, Uganda – Winner
  • Said Salim Awadh Bakhresa, Founder, The Bakhresa Group, Tanzania – Joint-winner
ADVERTISEMENT

African Philanthropist of the Year

  • Tein T. S. Jack-Rich, President & Founder, Belemaoil Producing Limited, Nigeria – Winner
  • Ibrahim Mahama, Founder, Engineers and Planners, Ghana – Joint-winner

Young African Leader of the Year

  • Akol E. Ayii, Founder & Chairman, Trinity Group, South Sudan – Winner
  • Dr. Jesca Mhoja Nkwabi, CEO, KOM Group, Tanzania – Joint-winner

African Public Sector Leader of the Year

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Ernest N.T. Rubondo, Executive Director, Petroleum Authority of Uganda – Winner
  • Saptieu Elizabeth Saccoh, Administrator & Registrar-General of Sierra Leone – Joint-winner

African Public Health Leader of the Year

  • Dr. Kailesh Jagutpal, Minister of Health and Wellness, Mauritius – Winner
  • Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, Regional Director for Africa, World Health Organization (WHO) – Joint-winner

The African Leadership Magazine's 2023 Person of the Year awards not only celebrate individual excellence but also highlight the collective impact of these leaders on the continent.

The winners will be formally awarded during the annual ALM Persons of the Year awards ceremony in February 2024 at the Ethiopian Skylight Hotel in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

My date saved the day after being stuck with a Sh4,700 restaurant bill in Nairobi

My date saved the day after being stuck with a Sh4,700 restaurant bill in Nairobi

Ruto, CJ Koome win big in the ALM 2023 Person of the Year awards

Ruto, CJ Koome win big in the ALM 2023 Person of the Year awards

4 killed after bus collided with Matatu along Eldoret - Nakuru Highway

4 killed after bus collided with Matatu along Eldoret - Nakuru Highway

How to check Form One selection results for 2023 KCPE candidates online via mobile

How to check Form One selection results for 2023 KCPE candidates online via mobile

Ruto reacts to Henry Rotich's aqcuittal in Kimwarer case

Ruto reacts to Henry Rotich's aqcuittal in Kimwarer case

Reason Museveni & Suluhu did not attend Kenya's 60th Jamhuri Day celebrations

Reason Museveni & Suluhu did not attend Kenya's 60th Jamhuri Day celebrations

Ruto under fire for his 'nitawafyeka kabisa' remarks

Ruto under fire for his 'nitawafyeka kabisa' remarks

KQ explains why flight to Kigali turned back to Nairobi on Sunday

KQ explains why flight to Kigali turned back to Nairobi on Sunday

You are not unstoppable, we'll stop you – Raila responds to Ruto's declaration

You are not unstoppable, we'll stop you – Raila responds to Ruto's declaration

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu during a meeting in his office

Ministry announces scholarships for 2023 KCPE candidates to join Form One [How to Apply]

Uhuru Kenyatta Institute

Uhuru converts Sh700M home into the Uhuru Kenyatta Institute [Photos]

KPLC engineers at work

Nairobi among 5 counties to be affected by blackout on Saturday

The vehicle involved in an accident in Mbooni on Saturday evening

Witnesses raise questions on Saturday accident that killed 10 & left 7 in hospital