ADVERTISEMENT
Ruto critic & former MP Alfred Keter missing, video of his abduction in Nairobi surfaces

Charles Ouma

Former Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter was abducted by people believed to be police officers as his wife, and children watched in dismay

Former Nandi Hills Member of Parliament Alfred Keter is missing.

Keter was abducted by unknown people around Lavington area on Sunday afternoon.

He has been a fierce critic of President William Ruto and his administration.

His abduction comes at a time when pressure is mounting on authorities to stop abducting Kenyans opposed to .

A number of social media influencers and Kenyans have been abducted over the last one week only to be released later.

Following his abduction, a number of politicians have placed the blame squarely on the government, alleging that it is part of intimidation tactics that have become too familiar in recent days.

His abduction was captured in a video that has since gone viral.

The video shows a man believed to pulled out of a black Vehicle in broad daylight as other road users look on.

A voice believed to be that of the missing politician is heard screaming for help and alerting those close by as other voices join in.

More follows...

Charles Ouma

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

