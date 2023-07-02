Ruto defends his foreign travel costs, explains why Kenyan workers are in demand globally

In less than a year, the President has made more than 20 foreign trips amid claims that the government coffers are drying up and the taxpayer needs to dig deeper in the pocket to finance government operations and repay Kenya’s debts.

Speaking at Kapteren in Keiyo North when he attended the thanksgiving ceremony for National Treasury Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo, the president explained that the trips are integral in his plan to create jobs.

He added that the trips will result in the creation of one million jobs as promised by Kenya Kwanza during campaigns.

"We need one million jobs for Kenyans who are working abroad. Many Kenyans ask why I am travelling to the US, Canada and Europe. I am going out there to enter into agreements with other countries.” The president explained.

He added that Kenyan workers are in great demand across the globe due to their skills and brains.

"All those presidents are telling me that they want Kenyans who are workers because we are known for our skills and minds," Ruto added.

The president explained that part of the plan for job creation is is having ICT hubs across the nation for digital jobs.

"We are building a fibre optic network across the country because we want to use all means to build another one million digital jobs," Ruto explained.

The president’s ballooning travel budget attracted the attention of his critics who began to question the relevance of the frequent trips and if they were of any benefit to the taxpayer.