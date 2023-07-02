The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Ruto defends his foreign travel costs, explains why Kenyan workers are in demand globally

Charles Ouma

President William Ruto responds after his ballooning travel costs raised eyebrows

President William Ruto
President William Ruto

President William Ruto has defended his foreign trips that have raised eyebrows with the taxpayer coughing up more to finance the trips and the delegation that accompanies the head of state.

In less than a year, the President has made more than 20 foreign trips amid claims that the government coffers are drying up and the taxpayer needs to dig deeper in the pocket to finance government operations and repay Kenya’s debts.

Speaking at Kapteren in Keiyo North when he attended the thanksgiving ceremony for National Treasury Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo, the president explained that the trips are integral in his plan to create jobs.

He added that the trips will result in the creation of one million jobs as promised by Kenya Kwanza during campaigns.

"We need one million jobs for Kenyans who are working abroad. Many Kenyans ask why I am travelling to the US, Canada and Europe. I am going out there to enter into agreements with other countries.” The president explained.

President William Ruto with his host President Emmanuel Macron in France during a recent visit
President William Ruto with his host President Emmanuel Macron in France during a recent visit Pulse Live Kenya

He added that Kenyan workers are in great demand across the globe due to their skills and brains.

"All those presidents are telling me that they want Kenyans who are workers because we are known for our skills and minds," Ruto added.

READ: DP Gachagua's Sh850K investment that skyrocketed to Sh80 million

The president explained that part of the plan for job creation is is having ICT hubs across the nation for digital jobs.

"We are building a fibre optic network across the country because we want to use all means to build another one million digital jobs," Ruto explained.

The president’s ballooning travel budget attracted the attention of his critics who began to question the relevance of the frequent trips and if they were of any benefit to the taxpayer.

Coming at a time when taxpayers have also been cornered with more taxes and inflation pushing basic commodities beyond the reach of many Kenyans.

Charles Ouma

ADVERTISEMENT

