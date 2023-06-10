Ruto entrusts MC Jessy with crafting UDA party anthem

This was revealed on Friday, June 9 with the responsibility of engaging the youth to coin a UDA anthem given to MC Jessy.

The comedian who also doubles up as a politician explained that the recently-launched Talanta Hela initiative is one of the platforms they will utilize in a bid to craft a UDA anthem.

He announced that the Sports Cabinet Secretary and UDA will engage creatives across the country to develop the party anthem.

"Through the support of the CS, UDA, and the secretary general (Cleophas Malala), we are looking for a UDA anthem. We will be touring the country with the talented young people," MC Jessy explained during the launch of the Talanta Hela Initiative at State House.

The comedian who was also the emcee at the event expressed confidence that the party would succeed in its bid.

"Thank you, SG Malala. Because of you, we will have a big national anthem," he added.

President William Ruto who presided over the event reiterated his government’s dedication to supporting talented Kenyans and making it possible for them to earn and benefit from their talents.

"Kenya's strategic investment in exploitation will ensure the delivery of the finest pools of skilled and gifted youth who will amplify the nation's output in the sporting and creative fields," Ruto explained.

President William Ruto during the Talanta Hela Launch Pulse Live Kenya

The President added that making the creative and entertainment industry competitive with adequate structures will result in more jobs being created, with the Talanta Hela Initiative playing an important role in making this a reality.

The Talanta Hela Initiative aims to identify, recruit, nurture, and monetize talents in the sports and creative sectors.