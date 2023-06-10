The sports category has moved to a new website.

How comedians Jacky Vike, MC Jessy & Chipukeezy lit up the Talanta Hela Launch [Videos]

Amos Robi

The launch held at State House was attended by different personalities in the creative space

Jack Vike during the Talanta Hela launch at State House
Comedian and content creator Jacky Vike delivered an impressive performance during the official launch of the Talanta Hela Programme at State House Nairobi on Friday, June 9.

Donned in her iconic pink dress and her popular 'kamisi,' Vike entertained the attendees, including President William Ruto and Sports CS Ababu Namwamba, with her witty jokes.

Carrying a briefcase labelled 'finance pill,' she humorously poked fun at the much-discussed Finance Bill 2023.

The event, hosted by comedians MC Jessy and Chipukeezy, who relived their comedic days, brought together various personalities from the creative industry and sports. The purpose was to launch the program, which aims to foster talent growth while providing opportunities for creatives to generate income.

During the launch, President Ruto reiterated the significant impact that Talanta Hela would have in nurturing present and future talents.

Renowned rapper Abbas Kubbaf expressed his pride in witnessing the growth of the industry, emphasizing that the government's involvement in the arts sector would catalyze creative development.

This sentiment was echoed by legendary fashion and media personality Pinky Ghelani, who mentioned the abundance of untapped careers in the country that have paved the way for the emerging talents we see today.

Artists at the event also expressed their optimism about the program. Comedian Doug Mutai emphasized the need to monetize arts and talents while highlighting the importance of capacity building in the industry.

READ: Churchill-led Talanta Hela Committee hits bump after court ruling

President William Ruto during the Talanta Hela Launch
Singer KRG The Don voiced his support for the program, stating that it would provide a solid foundation for the government to generate more revenue through taxes collected from content creators.

"This is a great program; content creators will benefit financially from their hard work, allowing them to fulfill their tax obligations. Enjoying services without contributing through taxes is not sustainable," said KRG.

During the event, the Sports Cabinet Secretary explained the digitized Talanta Hela initiative, which streamlines the process of scouting for creatives, nurturing their skills, and facilitating monetization.

CS Peninah Malonza, Ababu Namwamba and President William Ruto dancing during the Talanta Hela launch
READ: Ababu Namwamba revokes appointment of Azziad & 10 other committee members

The Talanta Hela app is already available on the Play Store for Android users and the App Store for Apple users.

Amos Robi

