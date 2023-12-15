The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ruto, Gachagua splash Sh15 million cash to promote farmers

Denis Mwangi

President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua splashed Sh15 million on the 9th Annual Kimalel Goat Auction and Cultural Festival in Baringo County.

President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at he 9th Annual Kimalel Goat Auction and Cultural Festival in Baringo County.
President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at he 9th Annual Kimalel Goat Auction and Cultural Festival in Baringo County.

The auction raised Sh40 million from the sale of over 3,000 goats as President Ruto insisted on cash transactions.

Recommended articles

“Together with my deputy, we are buying 1,000 goats at Sh15,000 while other buyers can purchase them at Sh13,000 as they have agreed,” he said.

President William Ruto also reaffirmed the government's commitment to tackling insecurity in the North Rift region, announcing the deployment of over 1,500 Kenya Defence Force officers and 3,000 police personnel to combat criminal activities in the area.

President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at he 9th Annual Kimalel Goat Auction and Cultural Festival in Baringo County.
President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at he 9th Annual Kimalel Goat Auction and Cultural Festival in Baringo County. President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at he 9th Annual Kimalel Goat Auction and Cultural Festival in Baringo County. Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

The head of state asserted that the government is resolute in restoring peace and security, providing Kenyans with the opportunity to engage in meaningful socio-economic activities.

"This government will end cattle rustling and insecurity in the North Rift and other places," President Ruto declared during the festival, attended by Cabinet Secretaries Kipchumba Murkomen and Simon Chelugui, as well as Governors Benjamin Cheboi (Baringo) and Wisley Rotich (Elgeyo Marakwet), among other dignitaries.

He Ruto emphasized that the increased security measures extend beyond the North Rift, with a focus on troubled areas such as Lamu County.

He assured the nation that every part of the country would be made secure, with the ultimate goal of addressing poverty and creating opportunities for Kenyans.

Earlier in the day, President Ruto held a meeting with leaders from Lamu County at State House, Nairobi.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the discussions, he urged them to unite and work collaboratively to confront insecurity in the county.

The president warned against divisions, stating that decisive action would be taken against those inciting discord, as terrorists often exploit such divisions to further their agenda.

In addition to the security efforts, President Ruto highlighted the government's initiatives to enhance the country's agricultural resilience.

President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at he 9th Annual Kimalel Goat Auction and Cultural Festival in Baringo County.
President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at he 9th Annual Kimalel Goat Auction and Cultural Festival in Baringo County. President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at he 9th Annual Kimalel Goat Auction and Cultural Festival in Baringo County. Pulse Live Kenya

Farmers have been registered to facilitate the transparent distribution of affordable fertilizers, and an investment in Portable Artificial Insemination equipment aims to provide high-quality semen to farmers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Furthermore, plans are underway to establish a leather factory in the Naivasha Special Economic Zone, which will contribute to boosting livestock farming.

The President's announcements were met with support from leaders present at the goat auction, emphasizing the collaborative effort required to address both security concerns and foster economic development in the region.

Livestock at he 9th Annual Kimalel Goat Auction and Cultural Festival in Baringo County.
Livestock at he 9th Annual Kimalel Goat Auction and Cultural Festival in Baringo County. Livestock at he 9th Annual Kimalel Goat Auction and Cultural Festival in Baringo County. Pulse Live Kenya
Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ruto, Gachagua splash Sh15 million cash to promote farmers

Ruto, Gachagua splash Sh15 million cash to promote farmers

EPRA announces drop in fuel prices for December - January period

EPRA announces drop in fuel prices for December - January period

Treasury addresses fears of salary delays during holiday festivities

Treasury addresses fears of salary delays during holiday festivities

David Ndii blasts State House staff over communication error

David Ndii blasts State House staff over communication error

Prosecution blunder hands Ex-CS Rotich acquittal in Sh63B Arror & Kimwarer case

Prosecution blunder hands Ex-CS Rotich acquittal in Sh63B Arror & Kimwarer case

Nairobi Water announces emergency shutdown of supply in 27 areas

Nairobi Water announces emergency shutdown of supply in 27 areas

Ministry announces scholarships for 2023 KCPE candidates to join Form One [How to Apply]

Ministry announces scholarships for 2023 KCPE candidates to join Form One [How to Apply]

40 casualties reported after bus accident in Londiani

40 casualties reported after bus accident in Londiani

Ruto promises to deliver homes worth Sh400,000 for select Kenyans

Ruto promises to deliver homes worth Sh400,000 for select Kenyans

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mama Rachel Ruto, Pastor Dorcas Rigathi celebrate Bishop Allan Kiuna as he turns 57

Mama Rachel Ruto, Pastor Dorcas Rigathi celebrate Bishop Allan Kiuna as he turns 57

Uhuru Kenyatta Institute

Uhuru converts Sh700M home into the Uhuru Kenyatta Institute [Photos]

File image of President William Ruto

President Ruto announces new state appointments, sends Uhuru appointees packing

President William Ruto arriving in the Mercedes Benz S560 at Uhuru Gardens, Nairobi

Kenyans marvel at Ruto's Sh27M Mercedes Benz [Photos]