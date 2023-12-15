Ruto, Gachagua splash Sh15 million cash to promote farmers

“Together with my deputy, we are buying 1,000 goats at Sh15,000 while other buyers can purchase them at Sh13,000 as they have agreed,” he said.

President William Ruto also reaffirmed the government's commitment to tackling insecurity in the North Rift region, announcing the deployment of over 1,500 Kenya Defence Force officers and 3,000 police personnel to combat criminal activities in the area.

President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at he 9th Annual Kimalel Goat Auction and Cultural Festival in Baringo County. Pulse Live Kenya

The head of state asserted that the government is resolute in restoring peace and security, providing Kenyans with the opportunity to engage in meaningful socio-economic activities.

"This government will end cattle rustling and insecurity in the North Rift and other places," President Ruto declared during the festival, attended by Cabinet Secretaries Kipchumba Murkomen and Simon Chelugui, as well as Governors Benjamin Cheboi (Baringo) and Wisley Rotich (Elgeyo Marakwet), among other dignitaries.

He Ruto emphasized that the increased security measures extend beyond the North Rift, with a focus on troubled areas such as Lamu County.

He assured the nation that every part of the country would be made secure, with the ultimate goal of addressing poverty and creating opportunities for Kenyans.

Earlier in the day, President Ruto held a meeting with leaders from Lamu County at State House, Nairobi.

During the discussions, he urged them to unite and work collaboratively to confront insecurity in the county.

The president warned against divisions, stating that decisive action would be taken against those inciting discord, as terrorists often exploit such divisions to further their agenda.

In addition to the security efforts, President Ruto highlighted the government's initiatives to enhance the country's agricultural resilience.

Farmers have been registered to facilitate the transparent distribution of affordable fertilizers, and an investment in Portable Artificial Insemination equipment aims to provide high-quality semen to farmers.

Furthermore, plans are underway to establish a leather factory in the Naivasha Special Economic Zone, which will contribute to boosting livestock farming.

The President's announcements were met with support from leaders present at the goat auction, emphasizing the collaborative effort required to address both security concerns and foster economic development in the region.