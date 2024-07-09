The sports category has moved to a new website.

Ruto gives deadline for nomination of 150 members to youth engagement forum

Denis Mwangi

President Ruto formed the National Multi-Sectoral Forum to address issues raised by Kenya's young people

President William Ruto, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua & ODM leader Raila Odinga at State House, Nairobi on July 9, 2024
President William Ruto, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua & ODM leader Raila Odinga at State House, Nairobi on July 9, 2024
  • President William Ruto announced the formation of the National Multi-Sectoral Forum (NMSF) to address national issues and concerns
  • The 150-member National Steering Committee (NSC) will deliberate on issues including employment, tax policies, national debt, representation and accountability, and anti-corruption measures
  • The forum follows youth-led protests and aims to provide a structured dialogue platform to address the grievances and aspirations of the younger generation

President William Ruto has announced the commencement of deliberations by the newly formed National Multi-Sectoral Forum (NMSF) on Monday, July 15.

This announcement follows significant unrest across the country, driven by dissatisfaction with the Finance Bill 2024 and other pressing national issues.

The NMSF, composed of a 150-member National Steering Committee (NSC), aims to address a range of concerns including employment opportunities, tax policies, the national debt burden, representation and accountability, and anti-corruption measures​.

Of the 150 members, 50 will be young people.

President William Ruto and members of the National Dialogue Committee at KICC
President William Ruto and members of the National Dialogue Committee at KICC President William Ruto and members of the National Dialogue Committee at KICC Pulse Live Kenya

Stakeholders from various sectors, including youth organisations, civil society, religious groups, professional bodies, and business communities, have been directed to nominate their representatives by Friday, July 12.

These representatives will be responsible for participating in the forum and voicing the issues and suggestions from their respective sectors.

Each organization is expected to bear the costs associated with their members' participation in these deliberations​.

The forum's establishment follows a wave of youth-led protests that saw thousands take to the streets, resulting in significant confrontations with law enforcement and multiple fatalities.

The protests highlighted the urgent need for a structured dialogue platform to address the grievances and aspirations of the younger generation​.

President Ruto has assured that the forum will operate independently across all 47 counties.

This will ensure a citizen-centric approach from the ward level upwards.

The aim is to foster a bipartisan engagement framework, providing every Kenyan an opportunity to present their proposals, whether in person, remotely, individually, or as groups​.

READ: 7 key factors driving Gen Z's political awakening in Kenya

Cabinet convened at State House Nairobi, chaired by President William Ruto on July 4, 2024
Cabinet convened at State House Nairobi, chaired by President William Ruto on July 4, 2024 Cabinet convened at State House Nairobi, chaired by President William Ruto on July 4, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

This initiative is seen as a crucial step towards addressing the socio-economic challenges facing the nation and restoring public trust in the government’s commitment to democratic and inclusive development.

Denis Mwangi

