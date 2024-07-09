Ruto gives deadline for nomination of 150 members to youth engagement forum

President William Ruto has announced the commencement of deliberations by the newly formed National Multi-Sectoral Forum (NMSF) on Monday, July 15.

This announcement follows significant unrest across the country, driven by dissatisfaction with the Finance Bill 2024 and other pressing national issues.

The NMSF, composed of a 150-member National Steering Committee (NSC), aims to address a range of concerns including employment opportunities, tax policies, the national debt burden, representation and accountability, and anti-corruption measures​.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of the 150 members, 50 will be young people.

President William Ruto and members of the National Dialogue Committee at KICC Pulse Live Kenya

Stakeholders from various sectors, including youth organisations, civil society, religious groups, professional bodies, and business communities, have been directed to nominate their representatives by Friday, July 12.

These representatives will be responsible for participating in the forum and voicing the issues and suggestions from their respective sectors.

Each organization is expected to bear the costs associated with their members' participation in these deliberations​.

ADVERTISEMENT

The forum's establishment follows a wave of youth-led protests that saw thousands take to the streets, resulting in significant confrontations with law enforcement and multiple fatalities.

The protests highlighted the urgent need for a structured dialogue platform to address the grievances and aspirations of the younger generation​.

President Ruto has assured that the forum will operate independently across all 47 counties.

This will ensure a citizen-centric approach from the ward level upwards.

The aim is to foster a bipartisan engagement framework, providing every Kenyan an opportunity to present their proposals, whether in person, remotely, individually, or as groups​.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cabinet convened at State House Nairobi, chaired by President William Ruto on July 4, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya