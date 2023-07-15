The sports category has moved to a new website.


Stop or face decisive action & same treatment as Raila - Ruto tells Uhuru

Charles Ouma

Ruto did not mince his words and addressed the retired president directly, vowing to deal with him decisively in the same way the the Kenya Kwanza machinery will deal with Raila

File image of President William Ruto addressing a rally
File image of President William Ruto addressing a rally

President William Ruto has vowed to crack the whip on his predecessor, retired President Uhuru Kenyatta who he accused of funding opposition leader Raila Odinga and the wave of protests that have hit the country in recent days.

The President who was speaking in Mai Mahiu, Nakuru County on Friday accused Uhuru of secretly funding Odinga’s anti-government protests and providing funds to hire outlawed Mungiki gang to cause chaos and destruction in Nairobi.

Ruto told Uhuru to cease his association with the opposition chief, failure to which he will be a casualty of the Kenya Kwanza wave and will consequently be pushed into retirement with Odinga who he promised to send to retirement in Bondo.

“Nataka nimwambie rafiki yangu Uhuru, ata wewe wachana na huyu mzee (Odinga), wacha kumpatia pesa ya kununua watu wa Mungiki wachome Nairobi. Wewe umekuwa rais, kuwa mungwana, tulikuunga mkono wakati ulikuwa rais wetu, uliunga mtu wa kitendawili mkono tukamwangusha, wachana na yeye,” he said.

READ: No maandamano on Wednesday - Ruto talks tough in warning to Raila

“Usipowachana na yeye, ata wewe tutakusafirisha na huyo kitendawili wako. Uhuru Kenyatta tulimsaidia akiwa Rais, sasa anapanga kuchoma Nairobi, imemkosea nini?” Ruto slammed.

Azimio leader Raila Odinga and Mwangi wa Iria during the Saba Saba protest rally at Kamukunji grounds in Nairobi on July 7, 2023
Azimio leader Raila Odinga and Mwangi wa Iria during the Saba Saba protest rally at Kamukunji grounds in Nairobi on July 7, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

Ruto alleged that Odinga is the reason behind the failure of previous regimes to deliver on its promises and vowed not to allow the ODM party leader to frustrate his government.

“Alifanya ile Big Four yetu ikapotea, akatupeleka kule BBI tukapotea mpaka tukaingia madeni, sai tuko na deni ya 9 trillion. Saizi amekuja ati anatuletea vita ati tumlete ndani ya serikali, hiyo ni ndoto ya mchana, haiwezekani,” added the President.

Ruto noted that opposition protests planned for Wednesday next week will not happen.

I want to say that there will be no protests in Kenya again. The one they are planning for on Wednesday will not happen,” he said.

At the same time, Ruto who was speaking at a roadside rally in Naivasha, Nakuru county declared that there will be no handshake, referring to the previous political agreement between Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga that he believes has harmed Kenya.



