Stop or face decisive action & same treatment as Raila - Ruto tells Uhuru

The President who was speaking in Mai Mahiu, Nakuru County on Friday accused Uhuru of secretly funding Odinga’s anti-government protests and providing funds to hire outlawed Mungiki gang to cause chaos and destruction in Nairobi.

Ruto told Uhuru to cease his association with the opposition chief, failure to which he will be a casualty of the Kenya Kwanza wave and will consequently be pushed into retirement with Odinga who he promised to send to retirement in Bondo.

“Nataka nimwambie rafiki yangu Uhuru, ata wewe wachana na huyu mzee (Odinga), wacha kumpatia pesa ya kununua watu wa Mungiki wachome Nairobi. Wewe umekuwa rais, kuwa mungwana, tulikuunga mkono wakati ulikuwa rais wetu, uliunga mtu wa kitendawili mkono tukamwangusha, wachana na yeye,” he said.

“Usipowachana na yeye, ata wewe tutakusafirisha na huyo kitendawili wako. Uhuru Kenyatta tulimsaidia akiwa Rais, sasa anapanga kuchoma Nairobi, imemkosea nini?” Ruto slammed.

Ruto alleged that Odinga is the reason behind the failure of previous regimes to deliver on its promises and vowed not to allow the ODM party leader to frustrate his government.

“Alifanya ile Big Four yetu ikapotea, akatupeleka kule BBI tukapotea mpaka tukaingia madeni, sai tuko na deni ya 9 trillion. Saizi amekuja ati anatuletea vita ati tumlete ndani ya serikali, hiyo ni ndoto ya mchana, haiwezekani,” added the President.

Ruto noted that opposition protests planned for Wednesday next week will not happen.

“I want to say that there will be no protests in Kenya again. The one they are planning for on Wednesday will not happen,” he said.