The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

No maandamano on Wednesday - Ruto talks tough in warning to Raila

Denis Mwangi

President William Ruto has put his foot down that there will be no protests during the coming week.

President William Ruto
President William Ruto

Speaking during a roadside rally in Naivasha, Nakuru county President Ruto said that the opposition was using protests to disrupt economic activities and blackmail the government.

Recommended articles

The head of state added that using extrajudicial and extra-constitutional means to seek power is unacceptable and urged Odinga to wait for the next elections in 2027.

He also declared that there will be no handshake, referring to the previous political agreement between Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga that he believes has harmed Kenya.

I want to say that there will be no protests in Kenya again. The one they are planning for on Wednesday will not happen,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
President William Ruto recently held a roadside rally in Molo, Nakuru County, where he passionately outlined his government agenda.
President William Ruto recently held a roadside rally in Molo, Nakuru County, where he passionately outlined his government agenda. President William Ruto recently held a roadside rally in Molo, Nakuru County, where he passionately outlined his government agenda. Pulse Live Kenya

He challenged that the path the opposition had taken would not help the country and if they maintain that path, he would deal with them.

President Ruto’s remarks followed a declaration by the Azimio la Umoja coalition party that they would intensify their anti-government protests to three times a week.

In a statement shared on July 14, Azimio said the planned demonstrations slated for Wednesday, July 19 would still happen and added two more dates.

DETAILS: Get ready for the Pulse Influencer Awards 2023!

ADVERTISEMENT

Going forward, the peaceful protests will now be held on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday next week, in line with requests from the public to include three days of activity,” the statement concluded.

Anti-government protests erupted over the past week, with demonstrators taking to the streets to protest against rising taxes and the high cost of living

Raila Odinga
Raila Odinga Pulse Live Kenya

The protests were met with a heavy police presence, and clashes between protesters and police turning violent, resulting in the deaths of at least six people and injuries to many others.

Despite a ban on demonstrations by Police IG Japhet Koome, protesters have continued to gather in certain towns across the country

ADVERTISEMENT

The protests highlight growing frustration among Kenyans over the high cost of living and the government's handling of the economy.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

No maandamano on Wednesday - Ruto talks tough in warning to Raila

No maandamano on Wednesday - Ruto talks tough in warning to Raila

Azimio revises dates for anti-Ruto protests

Azimio revises dates for anti-Ruto protests

Details of Rachel Ruto's meeting with U.S. First Lady Jill Biden

Details of Rachel Ruto's meeting with U.S. First Lady Jill Biden

US government investigates OpenAI's ChatGPT app

US government investigates OpenAI's ChatGPT app

Sakaja reshuffles cabinet after 7 months

Sakaja reshuffles cabinet after 7 months

Kenyans rank Ruto’s biggest achievements & failures

Kenyans rank Ruto’s biggest achievements & failures

Oparanya arrested as Azimio announces new date for fresh wave of protests

Oparanya arrested as Azimio announces new date for fresh wave of protests

Identity of viral man who strolled past police during protests baffles Kenyans

Identity of viral man who strolled past police during protests baffles Kenyans

CS Kuria reveals gov't action that triggered violent protests in Mlolongo

CS Kuria reveals gov't action that triggered violent protests in Mlolongo

Pulse Sports

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Azimio leader Raila Odinga in a matatu on July, 10, 2023

Raila spotted using 'nganya' to commute to work in Nairobi [Video]

Lang'ata MP Phelix Odiwuor 'Jalang'o'

I'm like an orphan - Jalang'o speaks on being ejected from Raila's inner circle

Biography: Wycliffe Oparanya

Oparanya arrested as Azimio announces new date for fresh wave of protests