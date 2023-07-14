No maandamano on Wednesday - Ruto talks tough in warning to Raila

The head of state added that using extrajudicial and extra-constitutional means to seek power is unacceptable and urged Odinga to wait for the next elections in 2027.

He also declared that there will be no handshake, referring to the previous political agreement between Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga that he believes has harmed Kenya.

“I want to say that there will be no protests in Kenya again. The one they are planning for on Wednesday will not happen,” he said.

President William Ruto recently held a roadside rally in Molo, Nakuru County, where he passionately outlined his government agenda.

He challenged that the path the opposition had taken would not help the country and if they maintain that path, he would deal with them.

President Ruto’s remarks followed a declaration by the Azimio la Umoja coalition party that they would intensify their anti-government protests to three times a week.

In a statement shared on July 14, Azimio said the planned demonstrations slated for Wednesday, July 19 would still happen and added two more dates.

“Going forward, the peaceful protests will now be held on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday next week, in line with requests from the public to include three days of activity,” the statement concluded.

Anti-government protests erupted over the past week, with demonstrators taking to the streets to protest against rising taxes and the high cost of living

The protests were met with a heavy police presence, and clashes between protesters and police turning violent, resulting in the deaths of at least six people and injuries to many others.

Despite a ban on demonstrations by Police IG Japhet Koome, protesters have continued to gather in certain towns across the country

