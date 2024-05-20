The sports category has moved to a new website.

Inside multi-billion luxury jet Ruto hired for historic U.S. state visit [Photos]

Denis Mwangi

President William Ruto on Sunday evening embarked on a historic state visit to the United States.

RoyalJet's A6 RJU Boeing Business Jet
RoyalJet's A6 RJU Boeing Business Jet
  • President William Ruto is on a historic state visit to the United States, starting in Atlanta, Georgia
  • He will speak about democracy at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum
  • President Ruto and his delegation are traveling in a luxurious Boeing Business Jet B737-77W chartered from RoyalJet, offering state-of-the-art amenities

He is set to arrive at the Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport at about 5:30 p.m. Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport is the world's busiest airport, and only facility of its kind serving about 100 million passengers annually.

This is because it mainly serves as a connecting hub because its located within two hours of major cities in the U.S.

President Ruto is set to kick start his visit in Atlanta, Georgia. After he checking into his hotel for a briefing meeting, he will head to the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum to speak about democracy.

President William Ruto greeting Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua before leaving for the U.S.
President William Ruto greeting Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua before leaving for the U.S.

During the visit the spotlight is not only on the diplomatic engagements but also on the luxurious aircraft that will transport him and his delegation across the Atlantic.

The news desk has established that President Ruto left Kenya on a chartered jet operated by United Arab Emirates company RoyalJet.

Established on May 4, 2003, RoyalJet is a joint venture between Abu Dhabi Aviation and the Presidential Flight (Abu Dhabi Amiri Flight).

The airline is chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Hamad Bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan

Among, RoyalJet's fleet, President Ruto was assigned a Boeing Business Jet B737-77W.

This aircraft, one of the newest in RoyalJet's fleet, was introduced into service in 2016 and has since been a symbol of luxury in the skies.

RoyalJet's A6 RJU Boeing Business Jet
RoyalJet's A6 RJU Boeing Business Jet
The A6 RJU stands out with its forward stateroom, complete with an ensuite VIP lavatory, ensuring utmost privacy and convenience for President Ruto.

The cabin's contemporary design, featuring premium materials and carbon fiber, is complemented by a unique mood lighting system capable of over a million color variations, controlled by an iPad-based cabin management system.

President Ruto will enjoy a state-of-the-art video-on-demand in-flight entertainment (IFE) system, enhanced by a high-quality sound system with overhead speakers and subwoofers.

RoyalJet's A6 RJU Boeing Business Jet
RoyalJet's A6 RJU Boeing Business Jet
The aircraft also boasts the highest speed Ka-Band WiFi available globally, allowing for seamless streaming of high-definition content from services like Apple TV, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video.

RoyalJet has prioritized passenger well-being by equipping the A6 RJU with low cabin altitude modification and HEPA filtration.

These features optimize health and comfort, leaving passengers feeling more relaxed and refreshed upon reaching their destination.

RoyalJet's A6 RJU Boeing Business Jet
RoyalJet's A6 RJU Boeing Business Jet

The aircraft’s cabin can accommodate up to 34 passengers, configured to offer a mix of VIP, business, and standard class seating.

For longer flights, the A6 RJU features a queen-sized bed and 16 lie-flat seats, ensuring that passengers can rest comfortably throughout the journey.

RoyalJet's A6 RJU Boeing Business Jet
RoyalJet's A6 RJU Boeing Business Jet
President Ruto's state visit to the U.S., marks the 60th anniversary of U.S.-Kenya diplomatic relations.

This visit aims to enhance bilateral ties, focusing on trade, investment, technological innovation, climate and clean energy, health, and security.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

