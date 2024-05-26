The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ruto jets back, clarifies cost of U.S. trip as Gachagua breathes fire on his allies

Charles Ouma

For the first time, DP Gachagua came clean, directly addressing President Ruto's allies from Rift Valley and Mount Kenya who he accused of meddling in Mount Kenya politics

Ruto jets back, clarifies cost of U.S. trip as Gachagua breathes fire on his allies
Ruto jets back, clarifies cost of U.S. trip as Gachagua breathes fire on his allies

President William Ruto is back in the country after a successful state visit to the U.S that saw him secure several deals for the country.

Recommended articles

The president jetted back on Saturday, May 25, 2024 and was received by was received by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki and Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo.

Defence CS Aden Duale and Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wah also turned up to receive the president.

Ruto jets back, clarifies cost of U.S. trip as Gachagua breathes fire on his allies
Ruto jets back, clarifies cost of U.S. trip as Gachagua breathes fire on his allies Ruto jets back, clarifies cost of U.S. trip as Gachagua breathes fire on his allies Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

“It his good to be back home,” Ruto wrote on his social media page.

On claims of overspending during the trip, the Head of State explained that rumours circulating alleging extravagance and prohibitively high cost of the trip are all exaggerated as he is very careful on resources spent.

"I think the expenditure on my trip is completely exaggerated. They actually border on ridiculous. I am very careful about the resources that I spend.

"In fact, I have cut down on funding to my office, and to different government agencies. I have reduced by 30% recurrent expenditure in this budget so that we can accommodate living within our means and we can push more resources to the realm of development, education, providing health and doing the things that matter including cash transfers to citizens," the Head of State explained in an interview with VOA.

ADVERTISEMENT
Ruto jets back, clarifies cost of U.S. trip as Gachagua breathes fire on his allies
Ruto jets back, clarifies cost of U.S. trip as Gachagua breathes fire on his allies Ruto jets back, clarifies cost of U.S. trip as Gachagua breathes fire on his allies Pulse Live Kenya

The president jetted back at a time of heightened political activity in his Kenya Kwanza camp, with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua firing a warning shot at a section of politicians from the Rift Valley and Mt Kenya regions whom he said were mostly Ruto allies.

The DP accused the politicians of interfering with Mt Kenya politics and creating disunity.

“There are politicians from Rift Valley who have partnered with others in the Mt Kenya region and have decided to plan 2027 politics. Why do you want to succeed the president while he is still alive?” DP Gachagua slammed without naming the politicians in question.

“We are good people, so the problem is a few leaders from this region (Rift Valley) who are ill-advising the President on Mt Kenya politics,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

He reiterated that while the region is keen on supporting the president as was witnessed in the 2022 elections, betrayal is loathed.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Pulse Live Kenya

"The people of Mt Kenya have no problem, we are good people, we promised to support Ruto and we did just as we promised. We are honest and straightforward people, the only thing we hate is betrayal.

"We are there, we are helping the president, we urge politicians from Rift Valley to let us alone so that we can help the President to serve the people of Kenya," DP Gachagua added.

ADVERTISEMENT

His remarks come amid reports of bad blood between him and his boss, President William Ruto.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Military benefits Kenya will enjoy after recognition as a non-NATO ally by U.S.

Military benefits Kenya will enjoy after recognition as a non-NATO ally by U.S.

DCI bust 3 Kenyans cocaine valued at Sh27.5 million & several air tickets

DCI bust 3 Kenyans cocaine valued at Sh27.5 million & several air tickets

Ruto jets back, clarifies cost of U.S. trip as Gachagua breathes fire on his allies

Ruto jets back, clarifies cost of U.S. trip as Gachagua breathes fire on his allies

Ruto assigns CDF Kahariri more roles in latest appointments

Ruto assigns CDF Kahariri more roles in latest appointments

The late mountaineer Cheruiyot Kirui honoured with 'Cheruiyot Point' on Mt Everest

The late mountaineer Cheruiyot Kirui honoured with 'Cheruiyot Point' on Mt Everest

How 5 governors reacted after meeting U.S. Vice President, Kamala Harris

How 5 governors reacted after meeting U.S. Vice President, Kamala Harris

5 dead, scores injured in Nakuru-Eldoret highway accident

5 dead, scores injured in Nakuru-Eldoret highway accident

Diaspora PS Roseline Njogu honoured as honorary Georgia citizen

Diaspora PS Roseline Njogu honoured as honorary Georgia citizen

Ruto reveals timeline for deployment of police officers to Haiti

Ruto reveals timeline for deployment of police officers to Haiti

Pulse Cares Donation Drive
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
May 31, 2024
Pulse Cares Donation Drive Ends Today
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

KUCCPS CEO Dr. Agnes Mercy Wahome

How to check KUCCPS placement for 2023 KCSE candidates via mobile phone

Sylvanus Osoro

Sylvanus Osoro & UDA MPs explain DP Gachagua's absence, when he will resurface

Kenya Meteorological Department Director David Gikungu during a past evet in February 2024

Kenya Met Department warns of tropical storm IALY: What you need to know

Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura addresses journalists in Nakuru County

Shindwe pepo mbaya - Isaac Mwaura addresses concerns about cost of Ruto's U.S. visit