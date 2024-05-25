The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
How 5 governors reacted after meeting U.S. Vice President, Kamala Harris

Charles Ouma

The five governors were inspired by Kamala Harris and took to social media to share their reactions

Kenya's President William Ruto, Governors Glady Wanga (Homabay), Cecily Mbarire (Embu) U.S Vice President Kamala Harris, Wavinya Ndeti (Machakos), Susan Kihika (Nakuru) and Anne Waiguru (Kirinyaga)
Kenya’s President William Ruto, Governors Glady Wanga (Homabay), Cecily Mbarire (Embu) U.S Vice President Kamala Harris, Wavinya Ndeti (Machakos), Susan Kihika (Nakuru) and Anne Waiguru (Kirinyaga)

A host of female governors who accompanied President William Ruto during his state visit in the U.S. met Vice President Kamala Harris.

Photos of the governors posing with VP Kamala Harris did rounds on social media with each of them sharing the same and commenting on their meeting.

Homabay County governor Gladys Wanga on her part shared a quote by Kamala Harris, accompanying the same with photos taken during the meeting.

Her caption read: "My mother would look at me and she’d say, Kamala, you may be the first to do many things, but make sure you are not the last” ~ Kamala Harris.

ADVERTISEMENT
Homabay County Governor Gladys Wanga with U.S Vice President, Kamala Harris in Washington D.C during President William Ruto's state visit
Homabay County Governor Gladys Wanga with U.S Vice President, Kamala Harris in Washington D.C during President William Ruto's state visit Homabay County Governor Gladys Wanga with U.S Vice President, Kamala Harris in Washington D.C during President William Ruto's state visit Pulse Live Kenya

Nakuru’s Susan Kihika on her part took to social media sharing that they were inspired by Vice President Kamala Harris who shattered glass ceilings to become the first woman VP.

She added that the meeting was electrifying and gave them hope that just like the U.S. Vice President, they too can achieve a lot more.

“As Women Leaders we are inspired by Vice President Kamala Harris, who smashed through one of America's highest glass ceilings to become the first woman VP blazing a trail that really gives us hope that for us too, it is possible! You can understand our joy and excitement, it was electrifying.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the U.S. Department of State, Washington, D.C., for the State Luncheon hosted by the Vice President of the United States of America Kamala Harris and the U.S. Secretary of State Blinken.” Kihika wrote.

Nakuru County Governor Susan Kihika with U.S Vice President, Kamala Harris in Washington D.C during President William Ruto's state visit
Nakuru County Governor Susan Kihika with U.S Vice President, Kamala Harris in Washington D.C during President William Ruto's state visit Nakuru County Governor Susan Kihika with U.S Vice President, Kamala Harris in Washington D.C during President William Ruto's state visit Pulse Live Kenya

Kirinyaga’s Anne Waiguru shared photos taken during her meeting with the U.S. Vice President with an update on their engagements writing:

“As we wrapped up the USA State Visit HE William Samoei Ruto and VP Kamala Harris led the signing of multiple agreements including Commercial and Investment Partnership to facilitate trade and investment opportunities in Kenya.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Anchored on a strong business enabling ecosystems focusing on priority sectors like Agribusiness, Health and the Digital economy Kenya has been ranked as a top destination for foreign direct investments. Kenya is working and is open for business.”

Kirinyaga County Governor Anne Waiguru with U.S Vice President, Kamala Harris in Washington D.C during President William Ruto's state visit
Kirinyaga County Governor Anne Waiguru with U.S Vice President, Kamala Harris in Washington D.C during President William Ruto's state visit Kirinyaga County Governor Anne Waiguru with U.S Vice President, Kamala Harris in Washington D.C during President William Ruto's state visit Pulse Live Kenya

Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti also shared photos with the U.S. Vice President stating that they held n interactive session on the women’s space in political leadership.

“Alongside my colleague Governors, we had an opportunity to hold an interactive session with the U.S Vice President, Kamala Harris.

ADVERTISEMENT

The discourse on Women in Leadership is key in propelling the women's space in political leadership not only in Kenya but also across the globe.” Governor Ndeti wrote.

Machakos County Governor Wavinya Ndeti with U.S Vice President, Kamala Harris in Washington D.C during President William Ruto's state visit
Machakos County Governor Wavinya Ndeti with U.S Vice President, Kamala Harris in Washington D.C during President William Ruto's state visit Machakos County Governor Wavinya Ndeti with U.S Vice President, Kamala Harris in Washington D.C during President William Ruto's state visit Pulse Live Kenya

For Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire, the meeting was a great inspiration to the seven female governors

“Vice-President Kamala Harris, is a great inspiration to many women having smashed the glass ceilings and ascending to first woman Vice-President of the United States of America.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Kamala and many other women including the Seven Women Governors of Kenya give hope to the little girl in the village that it is possible.” She wrote.

Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire with U.S Vice President, Kamala Harris in Washington D.C during President William Ruto's state visit
Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire with U.S Vice President, Kamala Harris in Washington D.C during President William Ruto's state visit Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire with U.S Vice President, Kamala Harris in Washington D.C during President William Ruto's state visit Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

