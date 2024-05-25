How 5 governors reacted after meeting U.S. Vice President, Kamala Harris

Photos of the governors posing with VP Kamala Harris did rounds on social media with each of them sharing the same and commenting on their meeting.

Homabay County governor Gladys Wanga on her part shared a quote by Kamala Harris, accompanying the same with photos taken during the meeting.

Her caption read: "My mother would look at me and she’d say, Kamala, you may be the first to do many things, but make sure you are not the last” ~ Kamala Harris.

Homabay County Governor Gladys Wanga with U.S Vice President, Kamala Harris in Washington D.C during President William Ruto's state visit Pulse Live Kenya

As women leaders we are inspired by VP Kamala Harris – Governor Susan Kihika

Nakuru’s Susan Kihika on her part took to social media sharing that they were inspired by Vice President Kamala Harris who shattered glass ceilings to become the first woman VP.

She added that the meeting was electrifying and gave them hope that just like the U.S. Vice President, they too can achieve a lot more.

“As Women Leaders we are inspired by Vice President Kamala Harris, who smashed through one of America's highest glass ceilings to become the first woman VP blazing a trail that really gives us hope that for us too, it is possible! You can understand our joy and excitement, it was electrifying.

At the U.S. Department of State, Washington, D.C., for the State Luncheon hosted by the Vice President of the United States of America Kamala Harris and the U.S. Secretary of State Blinken.” Kihika wrote.

Nakuru County Governor Susan Kihika with U.S Vice President, Kamala Harris in Washington D.C during President William Ruto's state visit Pulse Live Kenya

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru: Kenya is working and open for business

Kirinyaga’s Anne Waiguru shared photos taken during her meeting with the U.S. Vice President with an update on their engagements writing:

“As we wrapped up the USA State Visit HE William Samoei Ruto and VP Kamala Harris led the signing of multiple agreements including Commercial and Investment Partnership to facilitate trade and investment opportunities in Kenya.

"Anchored on a strong business enabling ecosystems focusing on priority sectors like Agribusiness, Health and the Digital economy Kenya has been ranked as a top destination for foreign direct investments. Kenya is working and is open for business.”

Kirinyaga County Governor Anne Waiguru with U.S Vice President, Kamala Harris in Washington D.C during President William Ruto's state visit Pulse Live Kenya

Wavinya Ndeti: Interactive session on the space of women in political leadership

Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti also shared photos with the U.S. Vice President stating that they held n interactive session on the women’s space in political leadership.

“Alongside my colleague Governors, we had an opportunity to hold an interactive session with the U.S Vice President, Kamala Harris.

The discourse on Women in Leadership is key in propelling the women's space in political leadership not only in Kenya but also across the globe.” Governor Ndeti wrote.

Machakos County Governor Wavinya Ndeti with U.S Vice President, Kamala Harris in Washington D.C during President William Ruto's state visit Pulse Live Kenya

It is possible - Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire on U.S Vice President Kamala Harris inspiration

For Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire, the meeting was a great inspiration to the seven female governors

“Vice-President Kamala Harris, is a great inspiration to many women having smashed the glass ceilings and ascending to first woman Vice-President of the United States of America.

"Kamala and many other women including the Seven Women Governors of Kenya give hope to the little girl in the village that it is possible.” She wrote.