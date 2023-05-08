The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Speculation rife as Ruto, Raila expected to meet for the 1st time in 11 months

Denis Mwangi

DP Gachagua has hinted at a showdown between Ruto and Raila

From left: President William Ruto, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Raila Odinga.
From left: President William Ruto, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Raila Odinga.

The late Mukami Kimathi, the wife of freedom fighter Dedan Kimathi, will be accorded a state-sponsored burial led by President William Ruto, according to Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Recommended articles

In announcing the state burial, Deputy President Gachagua noted that Mukami Kimathi will be laid to rest on Saturday, May 13, at her Njabini home in Nyandarua County.

"In consultation with the family and the President, we have agreed that the funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 13, at her home in Njabini, Nyandarua County, and will be presided over by President Ruto.

"We want to accord our mother a respectful final send-off, which will be carefully planned by the government," Gachagua, the self-styled son of mau mau said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during interdenominational prayers at Mukami Kimathi's home in Njabini, Nyandarua County on May 7, 2023
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during interdenominational prayers at Mukami Kimathi's home in Njabini, Nyandarua County on May 7, 2023 Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during interdenominational prayers at Mukami Kimathi's home in Njabini, Nyandarua County Pulse Live Kenya

Among the high-profile guests expected at the funeral is opposition leader Raila Odinga, who has vowed to support the family of the late Mukami Kimathi.

Odinga also called on the government to hold a ceremony at Uhuru Gardens, where the first Kenyan flag was first raised, signalling independence.

He also added that Mukami should be accorded a dignified send-off alongside Dedan Kimathi whose body was buried in an unmarked grave which has remained a state secret.

"I can not miss the funeral of Shujaa Mama Mukami wa Kimathi. We have been very close and I will be in Njabini for her final ceremony on earth,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The funeral is expected to bring together Ruto and Raila for the first time since June 2022 when they bumped into each other during an engagement with the IEBC ahead of the hotly contested presidential election that was won by President Ruto.

READ: Sakaja reminds Ruto how Oginga Odinga brought peace to Nairobi in the 1950s

Since then, Odinga has accused Ruto of electoral malpractice and refused to recognise his authority as president.

In reaction to the opposition’s intention to attend the funeral, Gachagua said everyone was welcome.

We have heard some people indicate that they want to attend the burial and we want to assure them that they are welcome.

ADVERTISEMENT

This burial will see a congregation of MauMau fighters who fought for independence and collaborators who helped colonisers take our land,” he said.

All eyes will be on the funeral to see whether Ruto and Raila will use the occasion to bridge their political differences, or whether they will maintain their positions and avoid each other's company.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga paid homage to the late Shujaa Mukami wa Kimathi who’s body is lying at the Lee Funeral Home on May 7, 2023
Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga paid homage to the late Shujaa Mukami wa Kimathi who’s body is lying at the Lee Funeral Home on May 7, 2023 Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga paid homage to the late Shujaa Mukami wa Kimathi who’s body is lying at the Lee Funeral Home on May 7, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

It also remains to be seen whether Odinga will be allowed to address mourners at the event.

There were rumours that President Ruto and Raila had met in March 2023 but both leaders' camps denounced reports of any meeting.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ndindi Nyoro's lookalike goes broke after spending cash gift from the MP

Ndindi Nyoro's lookalike goes broke after spending cash gift from the MP

Sakaja addresses harassment of content creators in Nairobi CBD

Sakaja addresses harassment of content creators in Nairobi CBD

Speculation rife as Ruto, Raila expected to meet for the 1st time in 11 months

Speculation rife as Ruto, Raila expected to meet for the 1st time in 11 months

Photos: Ruto tours world-largest floating office in Rotterdam

Photos: Ruto tours world-largest floating office in Rotterdam

Police raid at my church led to Sh20M loss - Pastor Ezekiel Odero

Police raid at my church led to Sh20M loss - Pastor Ezekiel Odero

Tension rises in Kakamega after MP Salasya clashes with MCAs at funeral [Videos]

Tension rises in Kakamega after MP Salasya clashes with MCAs at funeral [Videos]

Judiciary staff shot dead while heading to work, CJ Koome issues statement

Judiciary staff shot dead while heading to work, CJ Koome issues statement

Meet Purity Wambui: Kenyan woman who has won UN award for chapati initiative

Meet Purity Wambui: Kenyan woman who has won UN award for chapati initiative

UDA politician Brenda Majune urges Ruto to let business people own guns

UDA politician Brenda Majune urges Ruto to let business people own guns

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

David Osiany and Syombua Osiany

David Osiany and wife Syombua break silence amid Maverick Aoko’s cheating claims

Defence CS Aden Duale

Ministry of Defence announces 245 civilian jobs [How to Apply]

President William Ruto during a media breifing at State House, Nairobi on May 3, 2023

Explainer: Ruto's new university funding model & how it affects students

Lawyer Cliff Ombeta

Cliff Ombeta under investigations days after taking on Ezekiel's case