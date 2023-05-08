Speculation rife as Ruto, Raila expected to meet for the 1st time in 11 months

The late Mukami Kimathi, the wife of freedom fighter Dedan Kimathi, will be accorded a state-sponsored burial led by President William Ruto, according to Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.
In announcing the state burial, Deputy President Gachagua noted that Mukami Kimathi will be laid to rest on Saturday, May 13, at her Njabini home in Nyandarua County.
"In consultation with the family and the President, we have agreed that the funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 13, at her home in Njabini, Nyandarua County, and will be presided over by President Ruto.
"We want to accord our mother a respectful final send-off, which will be carefully planned by the government," Gachagua, the self-styled son of mau mau said.
Among the high-profile guests expected at the funeral is opposition leader Raila Odinga, who has vowed to support the family of the late Mukami Kimathi.
Odinga also called on the government to hold a ceremony at Uhuru Gardens, where the first Kenyan flag was first raised, signalling independence.
He also added that Mukami should be accorded a dignified send-off alongside Dedan Kimathi whose body was buried in an unmarked grave which has remained a state secret.
"I can not miss the funeral of Shujaa Mama Mukami wa Kimathi. We have been very close and I will be in Njabini for her final ceremony on earth,” he said.
The funeral is expected to bring together Ruto and Raila for the first time since June 2022 when they bumped into each other during an engagement with the IEBC ahead of the hotly contested presidential election that was won by President Ruto.
Since then, Odinga has accused Ruto of electoral malpractice and refused to recognise his authority as president.
In reaction to the opposition’s intention to attend the funeral, Gachagua said everyone was welcome.
“We have heard some people indicate that they want to attend the burial and we want to assure them that they are welcome.
“This burial will see a congregation of MauMau fighters who fought for independence and collaborators who helped colonisers take our land,” he said.
All eyes will be on the funeral to see whether Ruto and Raila will use the occasion to bridge their political differences, or whether they will maintain their positions and avoid each other's company.
It also remains to be seen whether Odinga will be allowed to address mourners at the event.
There were rumours that President Ruto and Raila had met in March 2023 but both leaders' camps denounced reports of any meeting.
