Ruto sacks 6 board members of gov't water agency

President William Ruto has taken decisive action by revoking the appointments of six members from the Board of Directors of the National Water Harvesting and Storage Authority.
Samuel Thiong’o who was serving as the chair, was among four Akorino leaders who were appointed by former President Uhuru Kenyatta to promote diversity
The six board members whose appointments have been revoked are Samuel Thiong'o Mwangi, Agnes Mwichigi, George Onyango Ndonji, Mohamed Awale, Dr. Caroline Muthoni Mwangi, and Eng. Peter Shikuku Amisi
Samuel Thiong’o who was serving as the chair, was among four leaders of the Akorino faith who were appointed by former President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022 to promote diversity in the public service.
The six outgoing directors constituted more than half of the NWHSA board.
New appointments
To fill the vacant positions, President Ruto has appointed a new Chairperson and four board members.
Symon Kimaru Maina has been appointed as the new Chairperson of the Board
The four new board members appointed by President Ruto are Rodgers K. Chepkwony, Simon Ngugi Mwihaki, Bernard Kipsengeret Koros, and Amina Shaban Mohamed.
The National Water Harvesting and Storage Authority plays a crucial role in safeguarding Kenya's water resources and ensuring their sustainable utilization.
Water security is a pressing issue in Kenya, as the nation faces challenges related to water scarcity and efficient distribution.
Climate change, population growth, urbanization, water pollution, and poor management of water resources have aggravated the issue of the water crisis, which affects economic activities, food security, education, and health.
These challenges are especially evident in rural areas and urban slums where people are often unable to connect to piped water infrastructure.
Additionally, Kenya's natural water resources do not provide an equitable delivery of water to the various regions of the country, and the country's water basins do not reach an equitable area of the country, leaving many citizens without water.
