The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ruto sacks 6 board members of gov't water agency

Denis Mwangi

Samuel Thiong’o who was serving as the chair, was among four Akorino leaders who were appointed by former President Uhuru Kenyatta to promote diversity

President William Ruto speaking during the National Prayer Breakfast in Nairobi on June 7, 2023
President William Ruto speaking during the National Prayer Breakfast in Nairobi on June 7, 2023

President William Ruto has taken decisive action by revoking the appointments of six members from the Board of Directors of the National Water Harvesting and Storage Authority.

Recommended articles

The six board members whose appointments have been revoked are Samuel Thiong'o Mwangi, Agnes Mwichigi, George Onyango Ndonji, Mohamed Awale, Dr. Caroline Muthoni Mwangi, and Eng. Peter Shikuku Amisi

Samuel Thiong’o who was serving as the chair, was among four leaders of the Akorino faith who were appointed by former President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022 to promote diversity in the public service.

The six outgoing directors constituted more than half of the NWHSA board.

ADVERTISEMENT
Board of Directors of the National Water Harvesting and Storage Authority
Board of Directors of the National Water Harvesting and Storage Authority Board of Directors of the National Water Harvesting and Storage Authority Pulse Live Kenya

To fill the vacant positions, President Ruto has appointed a new Chairperson and four board members.

Symon Kimaru Maina has been appointed as the new Chairperson of the Board

The four new board members appointed by President Ruto are Rodgers K. Chepkwony, Simon Ngugi Mwihaki, Bernard Kipsengeret Koros, and Amina Shaban Mohamed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Water Harvesting and Storage Authority plays a crucial role in safeguarding Kenya's water resources and ensuring their sustainable utilization.

READ: Interior CS Kindiki unveils new Water Police Unit

Water security is a pressing issue in Kenya, as the nation faces challenges related to water scarcity and efficient distribution.

Climate change, population growth, urbanization, water pollution, and poor management of water resources have aggravated the issue of the water crisis, which affects economic activities, food security, education, and health.

Tana River Watershed
Tana River Watershed Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

These challenges are especially evident in rural areas and urban slums where people are often unable to connect to piped water infrastructure.

Additionally, Kenya's natural water resources do not provide an equitable delivery of water to the various regions of the country, and the country's water basins do not reach an equitable area of the country, leaving many citizens without water.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ruto sacks 6 board members of gov't water agency

Ruto sacks 6 board members of gov't water agency

Key highlights of Ruto's maiden Sh3.6 trillion budget

Key highlights of Ruto's maiden Sh3.6 trillion budget

Babu Owino's Biography: Age, family, politics, net worth & clash with ODM

Babu Owino's Biography: Age, family, politics, net worth & clash with ODM

ODM goes after Jalang'o, Babu Owino, Passaris, Otiende Amollo & 24 other MPs

ODM goes after Jalang'o, Babu Owino, Passaris, Otiende Amollo & 24 other MPs

MPs walk out on Treasury CS Njuguna Ndungu's budget speech in Parliament [Video]

MPs walk out on Treasury CS Njuguna Ndungu's budget speech in Parliament [Video]

Babu Owino breaks down Sh53M support for DJ Evolve

Babu Owino breaks down Sh53M support for DJ Evolve

Babu Owino explains his absence from crucial vote on Finance Bill 2023

Babu Owino explains his absence from crucial vote on Finance Bill 2023

EPRA announces new fuel prices for June - July

EPRA announces new fuel prices for June - July

Sakaja elected vice chair of body representing quarter of world’s economy

Sakaja elected vice chair of body representing quarter of world’s economy

Pulse Sports

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A pump attendant fills the tank of a car at a petrol station in September 4, 2018 in Nairobi as a 16 per cent VAT on petroleum products was decided and fuel distributors refused to collect stocks from depots. (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)

EPRA announces new fuel prices for June - July

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during an interview with Mike Njenga on June 12, 2023

Former Nyeri Governor was poisoned, claims DP Gachagua

DJ Brownskin in court

3 charges DJ Brownskin was slapped with and possible jail terms

President William Ruto hands Faith Kipyegon a dummy cheque of Sh5 million at State House, Nairobi on June 13, 2023

Controversy surrounds Ruto's house gift to Faith Kipyegon