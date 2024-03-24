The sports category has moved to a new website.

Ruto confirms government will give Kenyans living in these areas rent money

Charles Ouma

We will give you money for two years you rent a place then when we finish the house you occupy your house - President William Ruto.

File image of President William Ruto at a past church service
File image of President William Ruto at a past church service

President William Ruto has confirmed that Kenyans living on land earmarked for use in the government’s Affordable Housing Programme will be well catered for, including being given money for rent for two years.

The Head of State who was addressed the congregation during a church service in Bahati, Nairobi County downplayed any fears of eviction noting that Kenyans occupying land that the government seeks to use to for the programme will be given money to rent elsewhere.

Upon completion of construction, they would be allowed back to occupy the newly-constructed houses.

"There will be no eviction, every Kenyan will be given somewhere to live as they wait for the houses to be built, that is our job. We will give you money for two years you rent a place then when we finish the house you occupy your house," said Ruto.

President William Ruto and Governor Johnson Sakaja at the ACK Emmanuel Church Bahati, Makadara, Nairobi County.
President William Ruto and Governor Johnson Sakaja at the ACK Emmanuel Church Bahati, Makadara, Nairobi County. Pulse Live Kenya

The president noted that the government targets to construct 50,000 homes in Nairobi alone by the end of this year.

"Our plan is that by the end of this year, we will have 50,000 homes built in Nairobi alone. In Makarara before the end of the year we will have started the construction of a minimum of 30,000 houses," added Ruto.

1 million homeowners

The ambitious Programme seeks to create thousands of employment opportunities and make at least 1 million Kenyans homeowners over the next five years.

"In the next five years we should have 1 million homeowners in Kenya so that we begin to dignify the living conditions of Kenyans." Ruto added.

President William Ruto signed the Affordable Housing Act 2024 into law on March 19, 2024.
President William Ruto signed the Affordable Housing Act 2024 into law on March 19, 2024. President William Ruto signed the Affordable Housing Act 2024 into law on March 19, 2024. Pulse Live Kenya

President William Ruto signed the Affordable Housing Act 2024 into law on March 19, 2024.

This significant step marked the return of deductions in pay slips, with Kenyans employed in the informal sector also expected to contribute 1.5 per cent of their income to fund the programme.

