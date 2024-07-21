The sports category has moved to a new website.

Waliniita nikaenda huko kwa X space, wakatoroka - Ruto brags as he slams protesters

Charles Ouma

“We cannot continue like this. The country is much important than any group of people." Ruto added after claiming that gen Z went into hiding as soon as he took to X spaces

President William Ruto at a Church service at Africa Gospel Church in Chebango, Bomet County.
President William Ruto has boldly claimed that Kenyan youth ran away when he showed up X Spaces to engage them on a number of issues that saw them take to the streets in protests.

The Head of State who was speaking after attending a church service at Chebango in Bomet County on Sunday, July 21, 2024 alleged that Kenyan youth declined to engage him even after he called for dialogue and they demanded that he joins them for discussion on X spaces.

He claimed that he heeded this called and joined the X Spaces, only for the youth to go into hiding.

“Walisema tusipitishe Finance Bill, mimi nimewacha Finance Bill. Nikawaita wakasema hawataki kuja kuzungumza na mimi. Wakaniambia niende huko kwa X, mimi nikaenda huko kwa X, wakatoroka huko, hawakukuwepo,” Ruto stated.

A tough-talking Ruto noted that things cannot the way they have been going as he has provided everyone an opportunity to have their say.

READ: Raila threatens to drop AU bid, addresses claims of being manipulated to support Ruto

Wakasema tuitishe mazungumzo, nimeitisha mazungumzo, wamekataa. Nimewaambia, wanaendelea kusema wao ni faceless, wao ni formless…Mimi nimewaambia, sasa my friends, you know, I have given everybody a chance to say whatever they want.

“We cannot continue like this. The country is much important than any group of people. We must stand together as a nation, protect our nation and make sure that Kenya is a democracy,” Ruto declared.

Ruto claimed that gen Zs have opted to continue protesting for no apparent reason even after he met most of their demands.

Worth mentioning is that even after protesters called for the dismissal of Cabinet Secretaries, President William Ruto indeed dismissed his cabinet only to recycle six of them.

The move sparked protests with many questioning how the same individuals who had failed and were dismissed can yet again be relied on to transform Kenya.

The president’s claims that Kenyan youth ran away is not true.

It is on record that technical challenges were reported when the President attempted to engage Kenyans on X Spaces on Friday, July 5, 2024.

The sessions kept on dropping and after three unsuccessful attempts, he opted to participate in the space using X influencer Osama Otero’s X handle.

Waliniita nikaenda huko kwa X space, wakatoroka - Ruto brags as he slams protesters

