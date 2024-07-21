Raila threatens to drop AU bid, addresses claims of being manipulated to support Ruto

The former Prime Minister noted that he is open to dropping out of the race if his bid for AUC Chairmanship is being used to manipulate him.

Odinga who spoke in Dubai on Sunday, July 21, 2024 did not mention those who could be manipulating him.

"I am ready to forgo my AUC ambitions for the sake of my country if this is being used to manipulate me at the expense of the quest for a better and stable country," he was quoted as stating.

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga Pulse Live Kenya

A tough-talking Raila clarified that he is offended by allegations that he had been bribed by Kenya Kwanza administration to endorse a government of national unity at a time when Kenyans are demanding for accountability and good governance.

He also remarked on reports that he is being manipulated to prop up Ruto’s administration in the face of opposition from Kenyans in exchange for lobbying for his AUC candidature.

The former Prime Minister asserted that such claims could not be further from the truth as he is willing to ditch his bid altogether.

"The idea that I have agreed to such a government is entirely false," Odinga explained in his defense.

The statement came on the same day that Odinga made a U-turn on his calls for dialogue with President Ruto’s government.

Raila's demands to Ruto before dialogue

Odinga asserted in a statement released on Sunday that there would be no dialogue unless certain demands aligned with what Kenyans have been hitting the streets to demand for are met.

Odinga noted that as demanded by the youth, there should be accountability for the lives lost during anti-government protests as well as those injured.

"I agree that justice must come first before any talks," Odinga noted in his statement, endorsing a position taken by Kenyans who have been pushing for justice in the face of police brutality witnessed during anti-government protests.

President William Ruto, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua & ODM leader Raila Odinga at State House, Nairobi on July 9, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

He also called for the abolishment of the new Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) in favor of the old NHIF and the prosecution of security officers who went rogue during protests and killed/injured unarmed civilians.