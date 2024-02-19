The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ruto to review Cabinet Secretaries' performance as 2nd annual retreat kicks off

Denis Mwangi

Cabinet, alongside senior officials from the Executive and Legislative branches, are convening in Naivasha for a retreat starting Monday February 19.

File image of President William Ruto
File image of President William Ruto

This gathering marks a critical juncture for the Kenya Kwanza government as it seeks to reflect on its journey, evaluate its milestones, and plan for the execution of its future agenda.

Recommended articles

This annual event is not just a routine meeting; it's a concerted effort by the country's top officials to deliberate on the nation's progress and to fine-tune their strategy for the coming years.

President William Ruto, who is currently attending to diplomatic engagements in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, is anticipated to return to the country to preside over a crucial Kenya Kwanza parliamentary group meeting on Monday morning, setting the stage for the retreat's formal commencement.

President William Ruto chairs a Cabinet meeting at State House in Nairobi on November 27, 2023
President William Ruto chairs a Cabinet meeting at State House in Nairobi on November 27, 2023 President William Ruto chairs a Cabinet meeting at State House in Nairobi on November 27, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

The retreat is poised to serve as a platform for an in-depth review of the government's performance, particularly in relation to the BETA plan, a cornerstone of the Kenya Kwanza administration's policy framework.

Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura highlighted the importance of this retreat, noting that Cabinet Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, and other pivotal government officials will scrutinize the administration's effectiveness in implementing agreed-upon objectives since their induction.

This occasion is especially significant given the backdrop of public unrest and escalating concerns over the cost of living and economic downturns.

It aims to foster synergy among various government departments, a crucial step toward cohesive and effective governance.

According to Mwaura, the retreat also aims to consolidate the gains made over the past 17 months, creating a unified approach for the execution of programs and activities in the 2024 calendar year.

ADVERTISEMENT

This forward-looking agenda is critical for aligning the government's actions with the expectations and needs of the Kenyan people.

The leadership of the National Assembly, where the Kenya Kwanza Alliance holds a majority, will present reports on the progress of the second session of the 13th Parliament.

President William Ruto chairing Cabinet meeting on January 15, 2023
President William Ruto chairing Cabinet meeting on January 15, 2023 President William Ruto chairing Cabinet meeting on January 15, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

This dialogue is essential for aligning the legislative agenda with the government's overarching goals, ensuring a coordinated approach to national development.

The retreat occurs at a time when the nation faces several challenges, including debates over key legislative proposals such as the Affordable Housing Bill, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

The discussions in Naivasha will also touch on the contentious issue of reconstituting the electoral body, IEBC, a topic that has sparked differences among legislators despite judicial guidance.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ruto to review Cabinet Secretaries' performance as 2nd annual retreat kicks off

Ruto to review Cabinet Secretaries' performance as 2nd annual retreat kicks off

Impressive progress of Kelvin Kiptum's house constructed using latest technology [Photos]

Impressive progress of Kelvin Kiptum's house constructed using latest technology [Photos]

Khalwale in another dramatic clash with Governor Fernandes Barasa in Kakamega

Khalwale in another dramatic clash with Governor Fernandes Barasa in Kakamega

Cracks emerge in UDA over support for Raila’s AU bid as Senator drags in Uhuru

Cracks emerge in UDA over support for Raila’s AU bid as Senator drags in Uhuru

Video of woman confronting property manager & threatening to shoot sparks debate

Video of woman confronting property manager & threatening to shoot sparks debate

Uhuru takes a swipe at Kenya Kwanza, shares tips on how to lead

Uhuru takes a swipe at Kenya Kwanza, shares tips on how to lead

Man stabs wife to death, commits suicide in Juja

Man stabs wife to death, commits suicide in Juja

DP Gachagua lists government employees banned from owning bars

DP Gachagua lists government employees banned from owning bars

Ruto's UDA party formally endorses Raila for AU Commission Chairperson

Ruto's UDA party formally endorses Raila for AU Commission Chairperson

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kenyan musicians Krispah Khaligraph Jones and Boutross

Inside gov't plan to pay Kenyan musicians via eCitizen

Cabinet Secretary for National Treasury and Economic Planning, Prof Njuguna Ndungu

Kenya secures new $1.5 billion (Sh234 B) Eurobond due in 2031

Social media erupts as woman is thrown out of Mercedes Benz in Nairobi street

Reactions as woman is thrown out of Mercedes Benz in Nairobi street

Kevin Kang'ethe in court

Police arrest Kang'ethe 5 days after escape from Muthaiga Police Station