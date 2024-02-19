Ruto to review Cabinet Secretaries' performance as 2nd annual retreat kicks off

This annual event is not just a routine meeting; it's a concerted effort by the country's top officials to deliberate on the nation's progress and to fine-tune their strategy for the coming years.

President William Ruto, who is currently attending to diplomatic engagements in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, is anticipated to return to the country to preside over a crucial Kenya Kwanza parliamentary group meeting on Monday morning, setting the stage for the retreat's formal commencement.

President William Ruto chairs a Cabinet meeting at State House in Nairobi on November 27, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

The retreat is poised to serve as a platform for an in-depth review of the government's performance, particularly in relation to the BETA plan, a cornerstone of the Kenya Kwanza administration's policy framework.

Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura highlighted the importance of this retreat, noting that Cabinet Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, and other pivotal government officials will scrutinize the administration's effectiveness in implementing agreed-upon objectives since their induction.

This occasion is especially significant given the backdrop of public unrest and escalating concerns over the cost of living and economic downturns.

It aims to foster synergy among various government departments, a crucial step toward cohesive and effective governance.

According to Mwaura, the retreat also aims to consolidate the gains made over the past 17 months, creating a unified approach for the execution of programs and activities in the 2024 calendar year.

This forward-looking agenda is critical for aligning the government's actions with the expectations and needs of the Kenyan people.

The leadership of the National Assembly, where the Kenya Kwanza Alliance holds a majority, will present reports on the progress of the second session of the 13th Parliament.

President William Ruto chairing Cabinet meeting on January 15, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

This dialogue is essential for aligning the legislative agenda with the government's overarching goals, ensuring a coordinated approach to national development.

The retreat occurs at a time when the nation faces several challenges, including debates over key legislative proposals such as the Affordable Housing Bill, 2023.

