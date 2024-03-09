Ruto explains 2 reasons for settling on military generals for ambassadorial roles

President Ruto appointed new ambassadors, high commissioners, and permanent representatives across Kenya's embassies, high commissions, and missions across the globe with Lt. Gen. Peter Mbogo Njiru and Lt. General Jonah Mwangi landing ambassadorial roles in Pakistan and Iran respectively.

Ruto explained that he settled on the two experienced military men as the duty stations required senior citizens with vast experience in public service that the duo would bring on board.

The head of state also alluded to the security dynamics in the two countries, hinting that the same may have informed his decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I know that I have given you difficult stations. Teheran and Islamabad are not very easy stations but I know you are up to the responsibility.

"In Pakistan, we all know what is going on there and we also know what is going on in Iran and that is why I believe that senior citizens like yourself who have wide experience are the best people to man those stations," President Ruto explained during the swearing-in of newly promoted generals at State House on Saturday, March 9.

Pulse Live Kenya

He wished the duo well, noting that they have discharged their duties with distinction after serving in the military for decades.

"My very best wishes as you transit into your new responsibilities in the service of the nation. I was pleased with them and they have discharged their duties with distinction," he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

The list which was released on Friday, March 8, 2024 saw a number of politicians land ambassadorial roles.

Also included in the list is former IEBC CEO who also served as Communications Authority boss, Ezra Chiloba.

Ezra Chiloba during a past Communications Authority event Pulse Live Kenya

Below is the full list.

High Commissioners

ADVERTISEMENT

United Kingdom: Ms. Catherine Kirumba Karemu

Uganda: Hon. Joash Arthur Maangi

Zambia: Hon. Lilian Tomitom

Ghana: Hon. Vincent Mogaka Kemosi

Canada: Ms. Caroline Kamende Daudi

Pakistan: Lt. Gen. Peter Mbogo Njiru

Ambassadors

Egypt: Hon. Fred Outa

Senegal: Prof. Anne Kisaka Nanguli

Algeria: Mr. Timothy Kaluma Mcharo

Côte d'Ivoire: Hon. Christopher Andrew Lang’at

Morocco: Ms. Jessica Muthoni Gakinya

Netherlands: Hon. Halima Yussuf Mucheke

USA: Mr. David Kiplagat Kerich

Cuba: Ms. Everylyne Mwenda Karisa

Russia: Dr. Peter Mutuku Mathuki

Japan: Amb. Moi Lemoshira

UAE: Mr. Kenneth Milimo Nganga

Iran: Lt. General Jonah Mwangi

Oman: Mr. Abdi Aden Korio

Permanent Representatives

United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP): Ms. Gertrude N. Angote

United Nations HABITAT: Ms. Grace Atieno Okara

Geneva, Switzerland (Ambassador/Permanent Representative): Dr. Fancy Too

United Nations, New York, USA: Mr. Ekitela Erastus Lokaale

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy Heads of Missions

Uganda: Mr. Suleiman Ibrahim Roba

South Africa: Mr. Sunya Morongei Orre

Ethiopia: Hon. Petronila Were

United Kingdom: Bishop (Dr.) Joseph Warui

Italy: Ms. Rose Sumbeiywo

Austria: Mr. Kipkosgei Toroitich

USA: Mr. Christopher Kirigua

Brazil: Amb. Peris Kariuki

Israel: Mr. Jon Chessoni

Saudi Arabia: Ms. Saadia Salim

USA (Los Angeles): Ms. Akinyi Walkowa

Consul-General

USA (Los Angeles): Mr. Ezra Chiloba

DRC (Goma): Mr. Charles Githinji Keiru

Saudi Arabia (Jeddah): Mr. Aden Mohamud Mohamed

UAE (Dubai): Mr. David Iboko Lokemer

Special Envoy

ADVERTISEMENT

Special Envoy on Technology: Mr. Phillip Omondi Thigo

Ministry Headquarters Ambassadorial Appointments