Ruto explains 2 reasons for settling on military generals for ambassadorial roles

President William Ruto has explained why he settled on two retiring military generals to serve as Kenya’s envoys to Iran and Pakistan.
The military was not left out as President William Ruto announced a reshuffle in Kenya's diplomatic postings with the President explaining why he settled on the two military men
President Ruto appointed new ambassadors, high commissioners, and permanent representatives across Kenya's embassies, high commissions, and missions across the globe with Lt. Gen. Peter Mbogo Njiru and Lt. General Jonah Mwangi landing ambassadorial roles in Pakistan and Iran respectively.
Ruto explained that he settled on the two experienced military men as the duty stations required senior citizens with vast experience in public service that the duo would bring on board.
The head of state also alluded to the security dynamics in the two countries, hinting that the same may have informed his decision.
"I know that I have given you difficult stations. Teheran and Islamabad are not very easy stations but I know you are up to the responsibility.
"In Pakistan, we all know what is going on there and we also know what is going on in Iran and that is why I believe that senior citizens like yourself who have wide experience are the best people to man those stations," President Ruto explained during the swearing-in of newly promoted generals at State House on Saturday, March 9.
He wished the duo well, noting that they have discharged their duties with distinction after serving in the military for decades.
"My very best wishes as you transit into your new responsibilities in the service of the nation. I was pleased with them and they have discharged their duties with distinction," he stated.
The list which was released on Friday, March 8, 2024 saw a number of politicians land ambassadorial roles.
Also included in the list is former IEBC CEO who also served as Communications Authority boss, Ezra Chiloba.
Below is the full list.
High Commissioners
- United Kingdom: Ms. Catherine Kirumba Karemu
- Uganda: Hon. Joash Arthur Maangi
- Zambia: Hon. Lilian Tomitom
- Ghana: Hon. Vincent Mogaka Kemosi
- Canada: Ms. Caroline Kamende Daudi
- Pakistan: Lt. Gen. Peter Mbogo Njiru
Ambassadors
- Egypt: Hon. Fred Outa
- Senegal: Prof. Anne Kisaka Nanguli
- Algeria: Mr. Timothy Kaluma Mcharo
- Côte d'Ivoire: Hon. Christopher Andrew Lang’at
- Morocco: Ms. Jessica Muthoni Gakinya
- Netherlands: Hon. Halima Yussuf Mucheke
- USA: Mr. David Kiplagat Kerich
- Cuba: Ms. Everylyne Mwenda Karisa
- Russia: Dr. Peter Mutuku Mathuki
- Japan: Amb. Moi Lemoshira
- UAE: Mr. Kenneth Milimo Nganga
- Iran: Lt. General Jonah Mwangi
- Oman: Mr. Abdi Aden Korio
Permanent Representatives
- United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP): Ms. Gertrude N. Angote
- United Nations HABITAT: Ms. Grace Atieno Okara
- Geneva, Switzerland (Ambassador/Permanent Representative): Dr. Fancy Too
- United Nations, New York, USA: Mr. Ekitela Erastus Lokaale
Deputy Heads of Missions
- Uganda: Mr. Suleiman Ibrahim Roba
- South Africa: Mr. Sunya Morongei Orre
- Ethiopia: Hon. Petronila Were
- United Kingdom: Bishop (Dr.) Joseph Warui
- Italy: Ms. Rose Sumbeiywo
- Austria: Mr. Kipkosgei Toroitich
- USA: Mr. Christopher Kirigua
- Brazil: Amb. Peris Kariuki
- Israel: Mr. Jon Chessoni
- Saudi Arabia: Ms. Saadia Salim
- USA (Los Angeles): Ms. Akinyi Walkowa
Consul-General
- USA (Los Angeles): Mr. Ezra Chiloba
- DRC (Goma): Mr. Charles Githinji Keiru
- Saudi Arabia (Jeddah): Mr. Aden Mohamud Mohamed
- UAE (Dubai): Mr. David Iboko Lokemer
Special Envoy
- Special Envoy on Technology: Mr. Phillip Omondi Thigo
Ministry Headquarters Ambassadorial Appointments
- Director - Americas & Caribbean: Ms. Beatrice Nyakobe Ombachi Karago
- UNON: Mr. Julius Kiptoo Bargoret
- Deputy Director – Asia & the Pacific: Ms. Jane Makori
- Director-Economic Affairs & Commercial Diplomacy: Mr. Joseph Masila
