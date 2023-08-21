Watch Ruto's encounter with bull protecting its territory at his Narok farm

The incident occurred as President Ruto, accompanied by his farm manager, was observing his herd on a sunny day at his estate over the weekend.

As President Ruto took a leisurely stroll near the grazing animals, a bull caught his attention by pawing the ground in what appeared to be an assertive display of territorial dominance.

A bull at President William Ruto's farm in Kilgoris, Narok county Pulse Live Kenya

According to the video shared by President Ruto’s close associate Dennis Itumbi, the head of state turned to his farm manager and quipped whether the bull was protecting its territory.

The farm manager affirmed the president's observation.

President William Ruto during a visit to his farm in Kilgoris, Narok county Pulse Live Kenya

President Ruto has a farming background and a keen interest in agriculture, which have been a key part of his political career.

The head of state has several times reiterated his commitment to expand Kenya's agricultural sector, to ensure that the country can produce enough food to meet its needs and reduce reliance on imports.

In August he announced that his administration had further reduced the price of fertiliser from Sh3,500 per 50kg bag to Sh2,500.

The President also plans to revamp Kenya’s leather value chain plan which will reduce the wastage of animal hides and skin.

