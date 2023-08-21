The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Watch Ruto's encounter with bull protecting its territory at his Narok farm

Denis Mwangi

President Ruto's farm manager reassured the head of state that the bull was only protecting his territory

President William Ruto during a visit to his farm in Kilgoris, Narok county
President William Ruto during a visit to his farm in Kilgoris, Narok county

In a light-hearted yet unexpected moment during his visit to his farm in Kilgoris, Narok County, President William Ruto found himself engaged in a peculiar encounter with one of his bulls.

Recommended articles

The incident occurred as President Ruto, accompanied by his farm manager, was observing his herd on a sunny day at his estate over the weekend.

As President Ruto took a leisurely stroll near the grazing animals, a bull caught his attention by pawing the ground in what appeared to be an assertive display of territorial dominance.

A bull at President William Ruto's farm in Kilgoris, Narok county
A bull at President William Ruto's farm in Kilgoris, Narok county A bull at President William Ruto's farm in Kilgoris, Narok county Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

According to the video shared by President Ruto’s close associate Dennis Itumbi, the head of state turned to his farm manager and quipped whether the bull was protecting its territory.

The farm manager affirmed the president's observation.

President William Ruto during a visit to his farm in Kilgoris, Narok county
President William Ruto during a visit to his farm in Kilgoris, Narok county President William Ruto during a visit to his farm in Kilgoris, Narok county Pulse Live Kenya
President William Ruto during a visit to his farm in Kilgoris, Narok county
President William Ruto during a visit to his farm in Kilgoris, Narok county President William Ruto during a visit to his farm in Kilgoris, Narok county Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT
President William Ruto during a visit to his farm in Kilgoris, Narok county
President William Ruto during a visit to his farm in Kilgoris, Narok county President William Ruto during a visit to his farm in Kilgoris, Narok county Pulse Live Kenya

President Ruto has a farming background and a keen interest in agriculture, which have been a key part of his political career.

The head of state has several times reiterated his commitment to expand Kenya's agricultural sector, to ensure that the country can produce enough food to meet its needs and reduce reliance on imports.

In August he announced that his administration had further reduced the price of fertiliser from Sh3,500 per 50kg bag to Sh2,500.

The President also plans to revamp Kenya’s leather value chain plan which will reduce the wastage of animal hides and skin.

ADVERTISEMENT

The head of state also plans to construct 100 dams across the country to put more land under irrigation and cut over-reliance on unpredictable rain-fed agriculture

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Watch Ruto's encounter with bull protecting its territory at his Narok farm

Watch Ruto's encounter with bull protecting its territory at his Narok farm

Wafula Chebukati lights up social media with rare photo of himself smiling

Wafula Chebukati lights up social media with rare photo of himself smiling

Simba Arati heaps praises on Ruto, states he defeated Raila fairly & squarely

Simba Arati heaps praises on Ruto, states he defeated Raila fairly & squarely

Gachagua & former classmates sponsor teachers to 5-day retreat at the Coast

Gachagua & former classmates sponsor teachers to 5-day retreat at the Coast

Stephen Letoo invites Julius Malema to his house-warming party in Narok

Stephen Letoo invites Julius Malema to his house-warming party in Narok

Prophet Owuor’s team clarifies reports of deregistration

Prophet Owuor’s team clarifies reports of deregistration

Tragic Ruiru wedding dance: 6 dead, 11 injured as well caves in

Tragic Ruiru wedding dance: 6 dead, 11 injured as well caves in

Family reveals Robert Gituhu's ambitions & final moments before setting himself on fire

Family reveals Robert Gituhu's ambitions & final moments before setting himself on fire

President Ruto makes changes in government with new appointments [List]

President Ruto makes changes in government with new appointments [List]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A collage of a Toyota FJ cruiser and a Toyota Hilux ferrying miraa

Video of driver racing 2 miraa vehicles along Thika Superhighway goes viral

A photo of Alex Wanjiru who was arrested in connection with the murder of detective David Makaya

How forensic evidence linked suspects to murder of DCI detective Mayaka

Sh12.9 million recovered from a raid in Ngara [Image: National Police Service Twitter]

Police sweep in Ngara yields Sh12 million & drug seizure

A throwback photo of MP Charity Kathambi and her husband David Chepkwony during their church wedding

I was living the dream in marriage - MP Kathambi mourns hubby of 22 years