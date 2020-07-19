Deputy President William Ruto became an online sensation on Sunday, 19 Jul 2020 after a meal he shared with his employees at his farm went viral.

Ruto who was wearing gumboots and was handed a plate of githeri prepared by one of the residents as others also lined up to join in the feast in the full glare of the camera.

He caused a stir when he commented that the maize was not well cooked with the cook blaming it on the firewood that she had used.

The video which was posted online by one Sylvia Wangechi went viral, attracting both praise and criticism in equal measure.

Some hailed the DP as a humble man who mingles with common men with ease and relates with their problems.

“Dp Ruto is not an alien to challenges common wanainchi are facing. He knows where the shoe pinchs,” wrote @ Kiprop Dismas4

Others opined that the whole was deliberately stage-managed and captured on camera for political mileage.

“Why did he need to take a video and post it?” posed Lilian London.

“Its called mocking the poor. I'm sure after the meal he went to his personal doctor for checkup. Even Uhuru alikuwa anakunywa soda ya kiosk.” Added @Sonof Kisumu.

“And he records it and shares it on social media as if taking poor man's githeri is supposed to be listed among the wonders of the world. This is a crook full of PR” slammed Rashid Swaleh.