Ruto's regime scared stiff - Kabando wa Kabando on Raila's mass action threat

Charles Ouma

Ruto is shaken by Raila's resilience. Raila is a "guerilla" swimming in masses - Kabando wa Kabando

Former Mukurweini MP Kabando wa Kabando

Former Mukurweini MP Kabando wa Kabando has averred that President William Ruto is shaken with his administration scared stiff of Raila Odinga and his planned mass action.

Taking to Twitter, the former lawmaker explained that Raila’s resilience why the former Prime Minister is a headache to the Kenya Kwanza regime and “Ruto's regime scared stiff, hence the paranoid bravado.”

“Ruto is shaken by Raila's resilience. Raila is a "guerilla" swimming in masses, only upset self #handshake #BBI #UhuruDeepState. Ruto's regime scared stiff, hence the paranoid bravado. Yet...."peace talks" loading?...or a secret parley? Socalled "HustlerNation" no longer at ease.” Kabando wrote.

Kabando opined that after splashing billions, it is no longer fashionable for Ruto and his deputy to continuously lament and allege that they inherited a broke government with only 93 million when they have already splashed more that 593million on entertainment alone.

“Ruto and his deputy must stop lamentations how Uhuru & allies looted public money. Ruto, as CiC has all state intelligence + powers to act. Daily scapegoating yesteryear thieves without acting as his own cabal presides blatant wastage is dereliction of duty. Sir, ACT or GO HOME!” He added.

READ: DP Gachagua: Uhuru’s men stole Ksh. 16 Billion packed in boxes days before Ruto took over [Video]

He was responding to claims by the DP that Uhuru's men carted away 16 billion shillings packed in carton boxes days before handing over to President William Ruto.

Two days before the elections, they stole Ksh.6 billion and pretended to sell some shares from Telkom. When there was a case before the Supreme Court, they stole another Ksh.10 billion purportedly to pay some contractors.

“Money was being brought in cartons at Wilson Airport and flown in choppers to people's homes. And these are the people now unaskia wanaambiwa kuja andika statement kidogo, anaingia ndege anatoroka. And these people, who are thieves, were calling others thieves. They ripped this country…. They took everything,” Gachagua said during a meeting with professionals from Tetu.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Pulse Live Kenya

Despite the weighty claims, the Deputy President did not name anyone involved in the looting spree or any steps taken to recover the money.

He maintained that the looting spree is to blame for the current state of the economy as the Kenya Kwanza administration inherited a broke government.

