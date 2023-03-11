Ruto's team rolls out 5 strategies to counter Raila's mass protest

Nation reports that Kenya Kwanza politicians are under instructions to cease any attacks on retired President Uhuru Kenyatta and his family out of concerns that such attacks only make Kenyatta’s bond with Odinga stronger and prove a nightmare for Kenya Kwanza.

The retired president also wields significant influence both locally and internationally and taking him head-on could only worsen things for the administration.

The troops are also under instructions to lower the political temperatures by ceasing attacks on Odinga as the same would paint the administration as a politicking one at a time when the economy is not in its best shape.

Pulse Live Kenya

The point is to make Odinga and his Azimio brigade appear like a bitter looser keen on disrupting an administration that is focused on working for its citizens.

The publication quoted sources privy to the plan alleging that the administration has developed cold feet in arresting and prosecuting former high-ranking government officials from the Kenyatta regime out of fear that such a move could trigger sporadic protests that could add fuel to Odinga’s campaign of defiance.

Security agencies have also been placed on high alert with heavy deployment around key state installations and State Lodges across the nation.

The publication further reported that the president is considering appointing Chief Administrative Secretaries from opposition strongholds out of concerns raised by Azimio to the effect that the Kenya Kwanza administration has excluded other communities in key government appointments with two communities that supported the Kenya Kwanza administration getting the lion’s share of appointments.

The mass action threats by Odinga have rattled the administration with an MP from Mount Kenya who spoke to the publication on condition of anonymity confirming the same.

“The heat is increasing in the camp because of Baba’s actions at a time when we are facing an economic meltdown. We are not at peace because we do not know what Baba’s mass action would lead to and that is why some of us have been asking our bosses not to go after Uhuru and his allies.

“Uhuru is now an elder and we must accord him the respect he deserves. Some of us suffered in his hands but have let it go.” Said the MP as quoted by Nation.