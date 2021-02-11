Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege has said that Senator Irungu Kang’ata was not de-whipped from the position of Senate Majority Chief Whip, because of the controversial letter he wrote to President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking when she appeared on #JKLive, the County MP said Kang’ata was de-whipped because of his conduct, and the decision was because Jubilee looked at what was good for the party.

Ms Chege noted that it was irresponsible of Kang’ata to write to the President and leak the letter to the media.

“Kang’ata was not suspended for writing the letter to the head of state, Kang’ata was removed from the position because of his conduct. There’s no way you can write a letter to the head of state and then leak it to the media, if he meant well. We have not looked at the personal interest, we have gone beyond what is good even for the party and with his position as Majority Chief Whip, there’s a way he was supposed to conduct himself,” Sabina Chege said.

Former Senate Majority Chief Whip Irungu Kang'ata

The Murang’a Woman Rep stated that Irungu Kang’ata’s letter was only his views and not that of the people of Murang’a as he claimed.

Sabina Chege added that she challenged the Senator to explain to people of Murang'a what his letter to the Head of State was during an event in Murang’a and he couldn’t.

“I am from Murang’a County, Kang’ata gave his views not the views of Murang’a County people its very clear. When you say he talked to people, I don’t know which people. I met him on the ground and I said can you please explain to the people what your letter was all about, he couldn’t,” said Sabina Chege.