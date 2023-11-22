Sakaja makes life-changing decision for 14-year-old arrested in Nairobi CBD

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja on Wednesday afternoon met with Ndagire Renova, the young trader caught up in an unfortunate incident during routine enforcement by Nairobi City County Government security and compliance officers on Tuesday.
The hawker has been identified as a 14-year-old Burundian whom the county has accused of previous acts of obtaining sympathy during arrests.
According to a statement by Nairobi County, the trader is a 14-year-old minor from Burundi who was found selling peanuts in Nairobi CBD in contravention of the county's street vending/hawking guidelines.
Unfortunately, when Ndagire was caught and the enforcement officer impounded his goods, the minor struggled for the bucket, spilling its contents on to the ground after the handle broke.
The county said that this was something he has been reported to having previously done at Afya Centre and outside City Market.
"A number of hawkers employ this tactic which naturally attracts sympathy and public outrage and prevents their further arrests," the statement read.
Following the meeting with Sakaja, the county has engaged the Ambassador of Burundi to Kenya Ntahonkuriye Emmernece to ensure the young man is supported in his best interests to resume school and secure a future.
"The County will further engage with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to address the issue of child trafficking and immigration where there has been an influx of illegal hawkers and beggars from neighboring countries flooding," the statement added.
Earlier in the month, the governor had brought together the leadership of hawkers, traders, and enforcement officers, where an agreement was reached on the streets where hawkers are allowed to operate from as well as operating times which begin at 4:00 p.m. in the CBD.
Enforcement officers have also been implored upon to treat traders with dignity and in a humane manner.
