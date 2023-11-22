The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Sakaja makes life-changing decision for 14-year-old arrested in Nairobi CBD

Denis Mwangi

The hawker has been identified as a 14-year-old Burundian whom the county has accused of previous acts of obtaining sympathy during arrests.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja with Ndagire Renova, the young trader caught up in an unfortunate incident during routine enforcement by Nairobi City County Government security and compliance officers on Tuesday.
Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja with Ndagire Renova, the young trader caught up in an unfortunate incident during routine enforcement by Nairobi City County Government security and compliance officers on Tuesday.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja on Wednesday afternoon met with Ndagire Renova, the young trader caught up in an unfortunate incident during routine enforcement by Nairobi City County Government security and compliance officers on Tuesday.

Recommended articles

According to a statement by Nairobi County, the trader is a 14-year-old minor from Burundi who was found selling peanuts in Nairobi CBD in contravention of the county's street vending/hawking guidelines.

Unfortunately, when Ndagire was caught and the enforcement officer impounded his goods, the minor struggled for the bucket, spilling its contents on to the ground after the handle broke.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja on Wednesday afternoon met with Ndagire Renova, the young trader caught up in an unfortunate incident during routine enforcement by Nairobi City County Government security and compliance officers on Tuesday.
Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja on Wednesday afternoon met with Ndagire Renova, the young trader caught up in an unfortunate incident during routine enforcement by Nairobi City County Government security and compliance officers on Tuesday. Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja on Wednesday afternoon met with Ndagire Renova, the young trader caught up in an unfortunate incident during routine enforcement by Nairobi City County Government security and compliance officers on Tuesday. Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

The county said that this was something he has been reported to having previously done at Afya Centre and outside City Market.

"A number of hawkers employ this tactic which naturally attracts sympathy and public outrage and prevents their further arrests," the statement read.

Following the meeting with Sakaja, the county has engaged the Ambassador of Burundi to Kenya Ntahonkuriye Emmernece to ensure the young man is supported in his best interests to resume school and secure a future.

"The County will further engage with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to address the issue of child trafficking and immigration where there has been an influx of illegal hawkers and beggars from neighboring countries flooding," the statement added.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja with Ambassador of Burundi to Kenya Ntahonkuriye Emmernece at City Hall, Nairobi
Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja with Ambassador of Burundi to Kenya Ntahonkuriye Emmernece at City Hall, Nairobi Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja with Ambassador of Burundi to Kenya Ntahonkuriye Emmernece at City Hall, Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier in the month, the governor had brought together the leadership of hawkers, traders, and enforcement officers, where an agreement was reached on the streets where hawkers are allowed to operate from as well as operating times which begin at 4:00 p.m. in the CBD.

Enforcement officers have also been implored upon to treat traders with dignity and in a humane manner.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Sakaja makes life-changing decision for 14-year-old arrested in Nairobi CBD

Sakaja makes life-changing decision for 14-year-old arrested in Nairobi CBD

Israel-Hamas conflict has gone beyond war to become terrorism – Pope Francis

Israel-Hamas conflict has gone beyond war to become terrorism – Pope Francis

Such money is not coming - Gachagua dismisses governors on Sh10B El-Nino funds

Such money is not coming - Gachagua dismisses governors on Sh10B El-Nino funds

Gov't distributes tablets to track President Ruto's directives [Photos]

Gov't distributes tablets to track President Ruto's directives [Photos]

PS Susan Auma reacts to viral video involving Nairobi hawker

PS Susan Auma reacts to viral video involving Nairobi hawker

Israel and Hamas agree to hostage deal in a major diplomatic breakthrough

Israel and Hamas agree to hostage deal in a major diplomatic breakthrough

Judges rule on whether children born out of wedlock can inherit parent's wealth

Judges rule on whether children born out of wedlock can inherit parent's wealth

10 essential safety measures around choppers during takeoff and landing

10 essential safety measures around choppers during takeoff and landing

Ceasefire agreement with Israel to be announced in coming hours - Hamas official

Ceasefire agreement with Israel to be announced in coming hours - Hamas official

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Suspects arrested at Kasarani Police Station after commandeering a taxi along Thika Superhighway

Daring driver foils robbery after delivering armed suspects to police

Businesswoman Anne Njeri Njoroge

8 surprising things you didn't know about Ann Njeri the form 1 drop out in Sh17B oil saga

Energy CS Davis Chirchir during a church service in Sotik, Bomet County on Sunday, November 19, 2023

Why Energy CS Davis Chirchir was heckled in church as Ruto watched [Video]

Deputy headteacher killed in chopper incident in Garissa

Deputy headteacher killed in chopper incident during distribution of KCSE exams