Sakaja sues X activist & Standard Group for Sh100 million

This case arises from a series of remarks made by Seii during a radio show aired by Standard Group's station, Spice FM.

The contentious statements, which the Governor describes as slanderous, targeted his integrity and his administration's dealings with property developers in Nairobi.

According to the court documents, Sakaja has taken exception to Seii's comments made during the radio segment dubbed "The Situation Room" on January 26, 2024.

The plaintiff, Governor Sakaja, alleges that the remarks broadcasted were defamatory, affecting his reputation and causing distress.

The suit also implicates the media house for not intervening or offering the governor a right to reply, further allowing the statements to permeate through its online platforms.

Seii, an activist who is very vocal on X platform, is accused of launching a "one-sided bashing party" during the show.

The governor's lawyer outlines that her statements gave an impression of an unscrupulous liaison between the governor's office and the Chinese Property Developers Association—a claim that is being disputed fiercely by the plaintiff.

The particulars of defamation highlighted in the lawsuit are diverse, touching upon grave allegations including bribery, favouritism, and negligence on the governor’s constitutional obligations.

Sakaja defends himself as a “reputable and honest citizen” who has at all times discharged his duties “diligently, faithfully and with utmost good faith.”

Governor Sakaja's legal team, from the firm Okatch & Partners, details the specific phrases and comments that they argue have defamed him.

These include claims that Sakaja had "gotten to bed" with the property developers, accusations of his desertion from WhatsApp groups to avoid accountability, and implications of discriminatory practices in favour of foreign developers over Kenyan residents.

Moreover, the remarks have been framed as an attack on his qualifications to hold office as stipulated by Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010.