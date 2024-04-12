6 facts about Sam Gituku, TV anchor grilling gov't officials one by one

With a career spanning over a decade, the journalist has become a household name for fearlessly confronting newsmakers, particularly politicians, with incisive questioning during live interviews.

Sam Gituku's parents & education

Born on August 14, 1989, Sam Gituku is the son of Ngari Gituku, a former Private Secretary to President Mwai Kibaki.

He pursued his academic journey with diligence, earning a Bachelor of Science in Information Science from Moi University.

Furthering his education, Gituku obtained a Master’s Degree in Communication Studies from the University of Nairobi.

Not stopping there, he also became a Certified Public Accountant and graduated with an Executive Master in Media Leadership and Innovation (EMMLI) from Aga Khan University.

Sam Gituku's media career beginnings

Gituku's foray into the media realm commenced in 2012 when he joined Royal Media Services-owned Radio Citizen as a Radio Correspondent, stationed in Machakos County.

His insightful reporting caught the attention of his superiors, propelling him to become a morning show TV host, prime-time news anchor, and a member of Citizen TV's 'News Gang'.

Sam Gituku's notable media achievements

Throughout his career, Gituku has covered a plethora of significant events, ranging from Kenya's General Election in 2017 to the terror attack at Garissa University in April 2015.

His coverage of the US Presidential election from Washington DC in 2016 further solidified his reputation as a formidable journalist.

In 2014, he was honored with the Young Journalist of the Year Award, a testament to his exceptional talent and dedication

Sam Gituku's political encounters and on-screen clashes

Gituku has fearlessly confronted newsmakers, particularly politicians, with incisive questioning during live interviews.

His tenacity to hold public figures accountable has led to memorable exchanges, including moments where guests like Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria and Nominated Senator Gloria Orwaba found themselves on the back foot.

On April 11, he gained attention on social media after challenging the Cabinet Secretary for Agriculture Mithika Linturi to clarify whether the subsidised fertilizer distributed by the Kenyan government was real or fake.

Sam Gituku's wife

Gituku is known for keeping his private life and family out of the spotlight. The only publicised aspect of his personal life is his wedding to a former colleague.

In 2019, Sam Gituku exchanged vows with Ivy Waitherero in a lavish ceremony held at Deliverance Church in Karen.