Samburu County has become the twelfth assembly to pass the Building Bridges Initiative Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill 2020.

Reports indicate that all the MCAs voted unanimously in support of the bill on Monday afternoon.

According to the house, they passed the bill on account of the proposed revenue increment to counties from the current 15% to 35% under new amendments.

Vihiga, Nairobi and Laikipia passed the Bill on Thursday, becoming the ninth, tenth and eleventh county assemblies pass the Bill.

In Nairobi, members of the assembly passed the Bill unanimously, with the 114 legislators present voting in its support.

Baringo remains the only County Assembly that rejected the Bill.

Here's the list of counties that have passed the Bill;