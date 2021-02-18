Vihiga and the Nairobi County Assemblies have become the 9th and 10th of the 47 county assemblies to pass the Building Bridges Initiative Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill 2020.

In Nairobi, 114 Members of County Assembly voted in support of the draft Bill

This comes shortly after the Kisii County Assembly unanimously passed the Bill, becoming the 8th county to do so.

Baringo remains the only County Assembly that rejected the Bill.

Here's the list of counties that have passed the Bill;