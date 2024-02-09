Samurai Bond, Mombasa Gateway Bridge & other deals worth Sh350B Ruto secured in Japan

According to a statement by State House, these agreements will support projects and programmes in sectors that are aimed at turning around the economic fortunes of the country.

The largest projects to benefit are the Dongo Kundu Infrastructure Ecosystem and the Mombasa Gateway Bridge at the Coast at Sh260 billion.

President Ruto and Prime Minister Fumio Kushida also agreed that Kenya will issue a Sh40 billion Samurai bond in Japan to finance energy and infrastructure projects.

A Samurai bond is a yen-denominated bond issued in Tokyo by a non-Japanese company. The bond is, however, subject to Japanese regulations.

President William Ruto held bilateral talks with Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on February 8, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

Kenya also secured Sh30 billion from the Japan Bank for International Cooperation to purchase heavy machinery and mechanised assets.

The Olkaria Geothermal Development Project will get Sh15 billion. Japan will also provide Sh1 billion for the ⁠production of medical oxygen for various hospitals.

Through the United Nations, Kenya will receive Sh320 million humanitarian aid ⁠for those affected by the recent El Nino-related floods.

Other agreements include MoUs on cooperation in the ICT, health, finance and security sectors.

He said the MoU will include enhancing the capacity of the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) to build on its pandemic management potential at a cost of Sh3 billion.

To strengthen the partnership between the two countries in defence, an agreement on Defence Cooperation was also signed. This makes Kenya ⁠the first African country to sign a defence pact with Japan.

