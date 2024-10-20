The sports category has moved to a new website.

Several feared dead after 7-storey building collapses in Kahawa West [Video]

Lynet Okumu

A search and rescue mission was initiated on Sunday morning following the collapse of a multi-storey building in the Kahawa West area of Nairobi.

The authorities were alerted to the incident after the seven-storey structure tumbled down, sending shockwaves through the local community.

According to police reports, it remains unclear whether anyone was trapped under the rubble following the collapse.

Nairobi police chief Adamson Bungei acknowledged the uncertainty, stating that while an evacuation had taken place, it was unknown if there were still individuals inside when the building fell.

“We are not certain if anyone was still inside, but we know that residents were evacuated after noticing the building’s weakness,” Bungei said.

Local residents had raised alarms after observing structural weaknesses in the building. Concerned for their safety, they mobilised the evacuation of occupants before the structure gave way.

Some individuals even captured videos of the building moments before it collapsed.

The footage shows residents warning others in the vicinity to move away just before the building came down amid panicked screams.

The quick actions of the locals helped in averting what could have been a devastating tragedy.

Following the collapse, multi-agency rescue teams were quickly dispatched to the site. Their mission is to search for anyone who might be trapped under the rubble and provide any necessary assistance.

Emergency services are working tirelessly to assess the situation and ensure that no one is left behind.

Bungei confirmed that the teams were on-site, adding, “We have sent our teams to conduct a thorough search and rescue operation. We are still evaluating the situation to ensure the safety of everyone.”

This incident has raised concerns about the structural integrity of buildings in the area. The residents' early detection of the building's weaknesses played a crucial role in avoiding a potentially larger catastrophe.

However, it highlights the need for stricter building regulations and more rigorous inspections to prevent such incidents in the future.

As the rescue mission continues, the focus remains on ensuring that all residents are safe and accounted for. Authorities are urging the public to remain cautious and to report any concerns about the safety of buildings in their areas.

