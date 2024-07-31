The sports category has moved to a new website.

Self-declared UDA Sec Gen sustains head injuries at party headquarters

Denis Mwangi

Joe Khalende declared himself the new secretary general of the ruling party

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) continues to experience turbulence as Joe Khalende, the self-proclaimed Secretary General, was injured during a confrontation at the party's headquarters along Ngong Road on Wednesday.

The incident occurred just a day after Khalende announced the ousting of Cleophas Malala from the same position, a move that has since sparked controversy and division within the party.

The situation unfolded when a group of Malala's supporters stormed the UDA headquarters, leading to a chaotic scene as they clashed with Khalende and his allies.

In the ensuing chaos, Khalende sustained injuries on the head and was subsequently taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The confrontation marks a significant escalation in the power struggle within UDA.

The dispute arose after Khalende declared himself the new Secretary General, claiming that Malala had been ousted for allegedly supporting rival agendas and going against the party's leadership.

Khalende's announcement, made during a press conference on Tuesday, has not been acknowledged by the party's official communication channels, leaving the legitimacy of his claims in question.

The incident has raised concerns about the stability of the ruling party and its leadership.

The party, which sponsored President William Ruto, now faces an internal crisis that could impact its cohesion and future strategy.

In the wake of recent events at the party headquarters, UDA Chairperson Cecily Mbarire addressed the situation involving Joe Khalende and the violence that ensued.

During a press conference, Mbarire clarified the party's stance on the unauthorized declaration of leadership positions and condemned the assault on Khalende.

"Yesterday, a gentleman by the name of Joe Khalende came here to the UDA HQ and claimed that he is the Secretary General of the party," Mbarire stated.

She emphasized that the UDA party has well-defined structures and protocols, which must be adhered to by all members.

"The UDA party has clear structures, therefore no individual is authorized to declare themselves as an official member," she added, reinforcing the party's official stance on leadership appointments.

