ADVERTISEMENT
UDA Coup: Group announces Cleophas Malala's ouster & new Sec Gen [Video]

Denis Mwangi

A group in the UDA party has declared the ousting of Secretary General Cleophas Malala, citing his support for rival agendas opposition to broad based government.

Politician Joe Khalende
Politician Joe Khalende

A faction within the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) calling themselves the "UDA founders" has announced the ousting of the party's Secretary General, Cleophas Malala.

During a press conference held earlier today, the group declared that Malala had been removed from his position, citing his alignment with the "Tawe movement" linked to Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya and support for agendas that contradict the ruling party's stance.

Joe Khalende, who spoke on behalf of the group, criticised Malala for allegedly joining their opponents and opposing the party's leadership and principles.

President William Ruto with Joe Khalende
President William Ruto with Joe Khalende
Khalende stated, "Cleophas Malala has joined our opponent. He is supporting the Tawe movement. He is supporting agendas that contradict the ruling party."

He further accused Malala of being at the forefront against the formation of a broad-based government, which includes collaborations between President William Ruto and opposition leader Raila Odinga.

"Your party is going back to its members as a people-centered party. It was not formed on individual interests. We were formed as UDA to ensure that if we take over power, we initiate the bottom-up economic principle," Khalende stated.

He reassured party members that ongoing grassroots elections, rebranding efforts, and recruitment drives would continue as planned.

Khalende also extended an olive branch to members of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), inviting them to join the government in building the nation together.

"We are welcoming them in government, wakuje tujenge serikali Pamoja. Tuinue maisha ya wananchi kutoka bottom kwenda up kwa hii mpangilio," he said, advocating for the broad-based government initiative championed by President Ruto and Raila Odinga.

Despite the bold move by the UDA founders, the party's official communication channels have yet to respond to or acknowledge the announcement.

READ: Why Mudavadi has agreed to fold ANC party and merge with Ruto's UDA

UDA Sec Gen Cleophas Malala addressing the media during a past briefing
UDA Sec Gen Cleophas Malala addressing the media during a past briefing Pulse Live Kenya

This lack of response has left many wondering about the legitimacy of the ousting and the internal dynamics within the party. Malala is also yet to respond to the accusations.

As the situation unfolds, it remains to be seen how the party's leadership and supporters will react to this unexpected development.

The internal discord within UDA could have significant implications for its future political strategy and unity.

